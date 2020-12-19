4th suspect arrested after body is found

Four people have been charged with first-degree murder after a body was recovered Wednesday from a burned car south of the north-central Arkansas town of Mountain Home, Baxter County deputies said.

Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested without incident about 4:38 p.m. Thursday at a Siloam Springs residence, according to a release Friday from the Baxter County sheriff's office. She was taken into custody by the Benton County sheriff's deputies and the FBI.

Hendricks faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges, according to the release. Bail is set at $500,000. She was awaiting extradition Friday to Baxter County, where she will be held.

Hendrick's arrest follows the arrest of three other suspects.

Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42, were arrested Thursday near the Mexican border in the area of Brownsville, Texas, and were awaiting extradition back to Arkansas, according to a news release Thursday. Bail for the two was set at $1 million apiece.

The other suspect, 38-year-old Skylar Whitney Brazil, was found Wednesday night but fled on foot, Baxter County deputies said. Brazil was located by a K-9 unit from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and taken into custody, according to the release.

Brazil remained in the Baxter County jail Friday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, deputies added.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 10 a.m. Wednesday reporting a body in a burned car off Old Arkana Road, about 3 miles south of Mountain Home, according to a release. Deputies said the vehicle appeared to have been burned several days earlier.

Investigators from the Baxter County sheriff's office, Mountain Home Police Department and the Arkansas State Police executed search warrants on the vehicle, a residence in Mountain Home and a residence east of Mountain Home, the release stated.

Identification of the body is pending an autopsy from the state Crime Laboratory.