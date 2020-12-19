Car strikes, kills pedestrian in PB

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pine Bluff, according to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety fatal accident summary.

A 2003 Monte Carlo heading east on 28th Avenue near Magnolia Street struck Pine Bluff resident Terry Bradley, 58, as he was crossing the road at 9:42 p.m.

Bradley's body was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center after the accident.