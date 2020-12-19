Deal is urged over naked handcuffing

CHICAGO — Three members of the Chicago City Council called Friday for a special meeting to order officials to settle any legal action with a woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a botched police raid at her home.

It was the latest development in the case of Anjanette Young, a social worker who is seen on police video repeatedly pleading with officers in February 2019 that they were in the wrong place.

The video was released Thursday by Chicago officials after they tried this week to block WBBM from airing it. The TV station had obtained it separately.

Aldermen Raymond Lopez, Stephanie Coleman and Jeanette Taylor sought to have a council meeting next Tuesday to consider ordering city attorneys to “negotiate, draft and do all things necessary” to settle any legal action by Young.

A lawsuit filed by Young was withdrawn in federal court in March as part of a procedural step to refile it in Cook County court.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized for what happened to Young during the raid.