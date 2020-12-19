EU found to be paying less than U.S. for multiple vaccines

The European Union is paying less money than the United States for a range of coronavirus vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation being rolled out across the country, according to a Washington Post comparison of the breakdowns.

The costs to the EU had been confidential until a Belgian official tweeted -- and then deleted -- a list late Thursday.

Comparing that list with U.S. calculations by Bernstein Research, an analysis and investment firm, it appears that the 27-nation union has a 24% discount on the Pfizer vaccine, paying $14.76 per dose relative to $19.50 in the United States. Some of the difference may reflect that the EU subsidized that vaccine's development and the cost of shipping the European-made shots across the Atlantic.

According to the Belgian document, the bloc will pay 45% less than the United States for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine under development. But it will pay 20% more than the United States for the Moderna vaccine, which was authorized for emergency U.S. use on Friday.

Both of those vaccines were funded partly by the U.S. government as part of Operation Warp Speed, an effort to expedite their development. The AstraZeneca-Oxford team received $1.2 billion, and Moderna got $4.1 billion.

Like the United States, European countries generally plan to make the vaccines free for citizens.

The per-dose prices of the vaccines are lower than most brand-name drugs, but the hundreds of millions of doses required to vaccinate entire populations will drive up costs significantly for individual countries. Disparities between the higher prices in the United States and Europe in overall drug prices have long driven outrage in Congress.

Asked about the price differences, Pfizer noted that the EU coronavirus vaccine purchase, 200 million doses, was double that of the United States.

"Pfizer and BioNTech are using a tiered pricing formula based on volume and delivery dates," Pfizer said in a statement. "The agreement with the European Commission for the supply of 200m doses, and an option to request an additional 100m, represents the largest initial order of our candidate vaccine to date."

It said it would not disclose further details.

"AstraZeneca is providing the vaccine at no profit during the pandemic and the price per dose varies depending on the supply chain. We are unable to comment on specific agreements," the company said in a statement. The company has previously said it expected its vaccine to cost between $3 and $5 a dose, based on the cost of production. It was not clear why the Belgian figure was so much lower.

The U.S. Pfizer order has already been the subject of frustration, since Pfizer urged Operation Warp Speed over the summer to purchase double what the United States ultimately decided to order. By the time U.S. buyers asked for more doses this month, the availability had been snapped up elsewhere -- including by Europe.

Operation Warp Speed said it had negotiated extensively with each drug manufacturer.

"Based on the significantly varying levels of developmental funding, distribution costs, and other contract terms, we are confident we negotiated the best possible price for the American taxpayer,"' the initiative said in a statement. It noted that the price of Pfizer's vaccine included distribution across the United States and territories, including charter flights from manufacturing sites in Europe.

Most vaccines currently under development require two doses, although Johnson & Johnson's -- $10 in the United States and $8.50 in Europe -- is a single shot.

The two vaccines that were first in line for approval -- Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's -- are more expensive than others partly because they are more expensive to make, the result of a never-before-used approach that primes the immune system to defeat the coronavirus.

The EU's finance arm offered a $122 million loan to BioNTech in June to help develop the vaccine, followed by an additional $458 million from the German government in September.

The other vaccine prices noted on the EU list were $9.30 for the one under development by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, an 11% discount on the U.S. cost, and $12.30 for the one under development by CureVac, for which the United States has not signed contracts.

The EU has been secretive about the prices it negotiated for its 2 billion doses of various vaccines, drawing fire from transparency advocates who say the public and policymakers have a right to know how much their governments are paying for the inoculations.