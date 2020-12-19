Friday's high school basketball scores

Friday's scores
Girls
Acorn 77, Future School 32
Armorel 61, Cross County 42
Ashdown 42, Camden Fairview 30
Batesville 83, Jonesboro 50
Benton 49, White Hall 32
Brookland 53, Valley View 51
Bryant 79, El Dorado 48
Cedarville 60, Waldron 41
Central Ark. Christian 56, Watson Chapel 29
Clarksville 43, Dardanelle 30
Clinton 67, Riverview 37
Conway Christian 60, Maumelle Charter 19
Cossatot River 57, Hackett 22
Crossett 43, McGehee 14
Danville 44, Paris 39
De Queen 50, Malvern 23
Drew Central 62, Monticello 35
Emerson 63, Union Christian Academy 24
Episcopal Collegiate 39, eStem 34
Fort Smith Northside 69, Greenwood 67, OT
Gravette 63, Rogers Heritage 52
Greenbrier 58, Beebe 46
Greene County Tech 51, Nettleton 49
Harding Academy 61, Newport 19
Harrison 61, Prairie Grove 44
Hector 68, LISA Academy North 3
Kingston 59, Omaha 33
Lake Hamilton 70, Cabot 57
Little Rock Central 68, Mills 11
Little Rock Christian 60, Pine Bluff 24
Marion 46, West Memphis 44
Mayflower 51, Baptist Prep 30
McCrory 72, Palestine-Wheatley 48
Mulberry 37, Ozark Catholic 24
Nashville 60, Fountain Lake 29
Ozark 54, Heber Springs 25
Parkers Chapel 52, Woodlawn 44
Pea Ridge 55, Huntsville 28
Rose Bud 50, Concord 19
Sacred Heart 55, Pottsville 46
Spring Hill 51, Gurdon 29
Sylvan Hills 78, Joe T. Robinson 37
Tuckerman 54, England 28
Valley Springs 68, Lincoln 30
Vilonia 48, Little Rock Parkview 34
Webb City, Mo. 48, Bentonville West 43
Yellville-Summit 44, Alpena 35
Boys
Acorn 74, Future School 51
Beebe 54, Greenbrier 49, OT
Bradford 53, Abundant Life 32
Bryant 73, El Dorado 54
Caddo Hills 79, Horatio 51
Corning 41, Piggott 38
County Line 61, Johnson County Westside 43
Cross County 50, Marmaduke 41
Dardanelle 55, Clarksville 33
Dermott 58, Lake Village 56
Dollarway 37, White Hall 35
Dumas 79, Star City 51
Fountain Lake 53, Nashville 44
Glen Rose 46, Genoa Central 39
Gravette 64, McDonald, Co. 53
Green Forest 51, Salem 33
Hector 72, LISA Academy North 42
Jonesboro 89, Batesville 57
Jonesboro Westside 64, Ridgefield Christian 56
Life Way Christian 64, Eureka Springs 42
Little Rock Central 70, Mills 46
Magnet Cove 55, Mountain Pine 38
Magnolia 73, Texarkana 57
Mammoth Spring 64, Maynard 32
Marion 70, West Memphis 54
Maumelle Charter 58, Conway Christian 44
Mayflower 59, Baptist Prep 54
Monticello 51, Drew Central 40
Omaha 58, Kingston 53
Ozark 57, Heber Springs 29
Palestine-Wheatley 68, McCrory 64
Pangburn 77, Wonderview 46
Pottsville 65, Sacred Heart 47
Prairie Grove 45, Harrison 33
Searcy 60, Paragould 54
Sloan-Hendrix 81, Crowley's Ridge Academy 61
Springdale Har-Ber 52, Greenwood 42
Sylvan Hills 60, Joe T. Robinson 36
The New School 65, NW Ark. Classical Academy 23
Valley Springs 61, Lincoln 50
Van Buren 43, Springdale 41
Waldron 69, Cedarville 59
Webb City, Mo. 74, Bentonville West 71
Yellville-Summit 52, Alpena 49