Friday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:15 a.m.

Friday's scores

Girls

Acorn 77, Future School 32

Armorel 61, Cross County 42

Ashdown 42, Camden Fairview 30

Batesville 83, Jonesboro 50

Benton 49, White Hall 32

Brookland 53, Valley View 51

Bryant 79, El Dorado 48

Cedarville 60, Waldron 41

Central Ark. Christian 56, Watson Chapel 29

Clarksville 43, Dardanelle 30

Clinton 67, Riverview 37

Conway Christian 60, Maumelle Charter 19

Cossatot River 57, Hackett 22

Crossett 43, McGehee 14

Danville 44, Paris 39

De Queen 50, Malvern 23

Drew Central 62, Monticello 35

Emerson 63, Union Christian Academy 24

Episcopal Collegiate 39, eStem 34

Fort Smith Northside 69, Greenwood 67, OT

Gravette 63, Rogers Heritage 52

Greenbrier 58, Beebe 46

Greene County Tech 51, Nettleton 49

Harding Academy 61, Newport 19

Harrison 61, Prairie Grove 44

Hector 68, LISA Academy North 3

Kingston 59, Omaha 33

Lake Hamilton 70, Cabot 57

Little Rock Central 68, Mills 11

Little Rock Christian 60, Pine Bluff 24

Marion 46, West Memphis 44

Mayflower 51, Baptist Prep 30

McCrory 72, Palestine-Wheatley 48

Mulberry 37, Ozark Catholic 24

Nashville 60, Fountain Lake 29

Ozark 54, Heber Springs 25

Parkers Chapel 52, Woodlawn 44

Pea Ridge 55, Huntsville 28

Rose Bud 50, Concord 19

Sacred Heart 55, Pottsville 46

Spring Hill 51, Gurdon 29

Sylvan Hills 78, Joe T. Robinson 37

Tuckerman 54, England 28

Valley Springs 68, Lincoln 30

Vilonia 48, Little Rock Parkview 34

Webb City, Mo. 48, Bentonville West 43

Yellville-Summit 44, Alpena 35

Boys

Acorn 74, Future School 51

Beebe 54, Greenbrier 49, OT

Bradford 53, Abundant Life 32

Bryant 73, El Dorado 54

Caddo Hills 79, Horatio 51

Corning 41, Piggott 38

County Line 61, Johnson County Westside 43

Cross County 50, Marmaduke 41

Dardanelle 55, Clarksville 33

Dermott 58, Lake Village 56

Dollarway 37, White Hall 35

Dumas 79, Star City 51

Fountain Lake 53, Nashville 44

Glen Rose 46, Genoa Central 39

Gravette 64, McDonald, Co. 53

Green Forest 51, Salem 33

Hector 72, LISA Academy North 42

Jonesboro 89, Batesville 57

Jonesboro Westside 64, Ridgefield Christian 56

Life Way Christian 64, Eureka Springs 42

Little Rock Central 70, Mills 46

Magnet Cove 55, Mountain Pine 38

Magnolia 73, Texarkana 57

Mammoth Spring 64, Maynard 32

Marion 70, West Memphis 54

Maumelle Charter 58, Conway Christian 44

Mayflower 59, Baptist Prep 54

Monticello 51, Drew Central 40

Omaha 58, Kingston 53

Ozark 57, Heber Springs 29

Palestine-Wheatley 68, McCrory 64

Pangburn 77, Wonderview 46

Pottsville 65, Sacred Heart 47

Prairie Grove 45, Harrison 33

Searcy 60, Paragould 54

Sloan-Hendrix 81, Crowley's Ridge Academy 61

Springdale Har-Ber 52, Greenwood 42

Sylvan Hills 60, Joe T. Robinson 36

The New School 65, NW Ark. Classical Academy 23

Valley Springs 61, Lincoln 50

Van Buren 43, Springdale 41

Waldron 69, Cedarville 59

Webb City, Mo. 74, Bentonville West 71

Yellville-Summit 52, Alpena 49

