Gift aids architecture school

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tulsa couple's planned gift of $150,000 to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

The Ellis and Rebecca McIntosh Endowment for Faculty Excellence in Architecture will provide funding for the recruitment of students from diverse backgrounds, with a goal to recruit more students from the Arkansas Delta.

The couple making the gift, Lanny and Becki McIntosh, give "to causes we believe in," according to a statement from Lanny McIntosh released by the university. He is the founder of an architecture firm, The McIntosh Group LLC, and has served in leadership roles for architecture organizations in Oklahoma.

"I -- and many of my classmates -- greatly value our education, experience and relationships with our dean and faculty, so giving back in some meaningful way is a natural thing," Lanny McIntosh said.

A 2016 report by The American Institute of Architects found that "women and people of color are underrepresented in the field of architecture."

At UA, Black students make up less than 3% of the 726 undergraduate architecture students, according to university data. There is no shortage of women studying architecture, however, as this fall 446 out of the 726 architecture undergraduates are women, according to UA data.