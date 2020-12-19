High school basketball roundups

BOYS

DUMAS 79, STAR CITY 51 Tamarja Parker's 26 points and 18 rebounds powered Dumas (3-0) to a huge victory. Mike Reddick had 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists, while Kylin James finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. B.J. Johnson added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Dumas.

FAYETTEVILLE 74, RUSSELLVILLE 57 C.J. Williams scored 13 points to lead Fayetteville (7-2), which has won seven of its past eight games.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 53, NASHVILLE 44 Colby Lambert scored 17 points to push Fountain Lake (9-1) to its ninth consecutive victory. Landin Kizer added 16 points for the Cobras.

JONESBORO 89, BATESVILLE 57 Keylin McBride finished with 31 points as Jonesboro (4-1) won for the third time in as many games. Jesse Washington had 25 points for the Golden Hurricane. Caden Griffin scored 18 points for Batesville (6-2).

MAGNOLIA 73, TEXARKANA 57 Derrian Ford scored a game-high 39 points and had 14 rebounds to help Magnolia (5-0) win its 36th victory in a row dating to the 2018-19 season. Devonta Walker had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Adrien Walker finished with 10 points for the Panthers, who led 37-34 at halftime.

MAMMOTH SPRING 64, MAYNARD 32 Aiden Burns and Cole Young each scored 10 points for Mammoth Spring (10-5), which ended a three-game losing streak.

MARION 70, WEST MEMPHIS 54 Jayden Forrest had 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists as Marion (6-0) pounded its rivals. Ryan Forrest had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for the Patriots. Jordan Mitchell had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for West Memphis (2-5). Jalen Moore contributed 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

SEARCY 60, PARAGOULD 54 Braden Watson had 16 points to lead Searcy (4-4). Amariyon Briscoe added 12 points for the Lions.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 52, GREENWOOD 42 Miles Rolfe had 11 points for Har-Ber (5-2), which allowed just nine points in the first half. Caleb Ligon scored 15 points to lead Greenwood (4-5).

GIRLS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 56, WATSON CHAPEL 29 Ava Knoedl made four three-pointers and finished with 23 points as Central Arkansas Christian (5-0) remained unbeaten.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, MAUMELLE CHARTER 19 Josie Williams scored 19 points for Conway Christian (6-5), which has won two of its past three games. Brady Callaway added 11 points for the Lady Eagles.

CROSSETT 43, McGEHEE 14 CeCe Williams had a game-high 20 points for Crossett (4-3), which has won three times over its past four games. Jada Cooks had 13 points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 39, eSTEM 34 M.J. Janes scored 22 points as Episcopal Collegiate (7-3) survived on the road. Riley Brady had 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

ROSE BUD 50, CONCORD 19 Kyndal Rooks had 18 points for Rose Bud (6-1), which ran its winning streak to three games.