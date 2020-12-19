• Jason Cawley, a New York State Police sergeant, dug into an oddly shaped snowbank and found Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, N.Y., who had spent 10 hours trapped in his vehicle after it ran into a ditch and was buried under mounds of snow from a passing snowplow.

• Nicholas Goodwin, an Interior Department spokesman, said the Washington Monument has been temporarily closed and its staff is in quarantine after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who gave private, nighttime tours to associates, tested positive for covid-19.

• Emmanuel Macron, the 42-year-old French president, blamed his covid-19 infection on a combination of negligence and bad luck while critics called him out over his behavior ranging from handshakes to repeated big-group meals.

• Nick Welden, sheriff of DeKalb County, Ala., called it "one of the biggest operations" he's seen after deputies seized dozens of gallons of fermenting juice in the bust of an illegal winery that was being operated inside the municipal sewage treatment plant in Rainsville.

• Gregory Bush, 53, a white man who fatally shot two Black people at a supermarket in Jeffersontown, Ky., in 2018 in what authorities said was a racially motivated attack, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

• Billy Henderson, 30, of Tulsa, accused of trying to bite sheriff's deputies and stab one with a pen during a courtroom scuffle in Wisconsin, faces several felonies, including attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, prosecutors said.

• Katelyn Taylor, 29, accused of killing her elderly grandparents in their home in Camden, Tenn., pleaded guilty to two counts of murder to avoid the possibility of the death penalty if she was convicted at trial, prosecutor Matthew Stowe said.

• David Scarpitti, a wildlife biologist, blamed the death of a wild turkey known as "Mayor Turkatone," who had developed a social media following, on residents of a Somerville, Mass., neighborhood, saying they fed the animal, leading to it becoming so aggressive it had to be euthanized.

• David Werking, who moved in with his parents in Grand Haven, Mich., after a divorce, successfully sued them after they tossed out his pornography collection when a federal judge ruled that there is no case law to support the parents' assertion "that landlords can destroy property that they dislike."