Iowa St. attempts to break OU's grip

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa. Kolar grew up a diehard Oklahoma fan, yet his hometown Sooners never offered a scholarship. The new coach at Iowa State then did, before the No. 8 Cyclones were championship contenders. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Charlie Kolar grew up a die-hard Oklahoma fan, but his hometown Sooners never offered a scholarship. The new coach at Iowa State did.

Now in Coach Matt Campbell's fifth season, the No. 6 Cyclones (8-2, 8-1) play in the school's first-ever conference championship game Saturday. They take on No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2), the five-time defending Big 12 champion they beat earlier this season.

"It starts with Campbell and it bleeds to the rest of the guys on his staff. But I believed the plan they had, and the culture that they were trying to create," said Kolar, a fourth-year junior. "It sounded different than a lot of other places."

Kolar is now among many standouts for the Cyclones. Sophomore tailback Breece Hall is the Big 12's top rusher; Brock Purdy is a third-year starter and winningest quarterback in school history; defensive end JaQuan Bailey is the career sacks leader; and junior linebacker Mike Rose averages 8.1 tackles while tied for the conference lead with four interceptions.

"For me, it's always been about people," Campbell said. "I think that's one of the great deals we've been able to kind of establish here, is to try to align this program with the right people and go about that same alignment in terms of developing and recruiting the right people who fit. That's hard to do in our world."

Oklahoma is in its 12th Big 12 Championship Game, and no other team has played in more than six. The Sooners have been in all four since the title game returned after a six-season hiatus. They are 10-1 in Big 12 title games.

"The game is going to be what it should be," Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley said. "It's going to be two really good football teams that have had really good years going at it."

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the fourth different starting quarterback for Oklahoma in a Big 12 title game in as many years, is the league's top passer with 279.1 yards per game. His 24 TDs are the most nationally for a freshman, with at least two in all but one game. He threw for 300 yards and two TDs against Iowa State.

"He is improving as we go," Riley said. "He is seeing things better as we go, without a doubt. Making a lot of improvements that I expected he would make and growing each week."

The Sooners have a six-game winning streak since a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 3, when they were 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998.

The Sooners have held their last three opponents to 36 total points -- their fewest in a three-game stretch against Big 12 teams since 2009 -- and only 198 yards rushing. They lead the Big 12 and are fourth nationally allowing only 88.1 yards rushing per game.

"Really, our team has grown in the mental aspect of the game more than anything," center Creed Humphrey said. "We've had a lot of young players step up and doing really good things for us. The way our team has responded to adversity since then has been really good to see."

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma is in its 12th Big 12 championship game, all four since the title game returned after a six-season hiatus. “The game is going to be what it should be," Sooners coach Riley said. “It's going to be two really good football teams that have had really good years going at it.” (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs the ball against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is pursued by Baylor linebacker Hakeem Vance (30) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

At a glance

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

NO. 6 IOWA STATE (8-2, 8-1) VS. NO. 10 OKLAHOMA (7-2, 6-2)

WHEN 11 a.m. Central today

WHERE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV ABC