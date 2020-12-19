Mayflower puts McCuien to good use

MAYFLOWER -- Senior forward Braxtyn McCuien scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, but Mayflower needed all the other attributes McCuien provides -- rebounding, blocked shots, assists -- to defeat Baptist Prep 59-54 on Friday night.

McCuien, 6-6, hurt Baptist Prep by grabbing five of his 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter, and showed off a quarterback's arm with two length-of-the-court passes that led to easy baskets for the Eagles (8-0, 3-0 3A-5 Conference).

"He's a total player," Mayflower Coach Brent Stallings said. "He can do it all. He can shoot the three. He can drive it. For a body as big as he is, he can put it on the floor.

"He's a great passer. He's got some Wes Unseld in him on those outlet passes."

McCuien started the game at point guard and scored eight of his team's first 12 points as Mayflower led 16-8 after one quarter, then 21-12 early in the second quarter.

Baptist Prep (4-3, 1-1) clawed back into the game behind a balanced offense led by Daniel Cobb (13), Ethan Clouser (11) and Jonathan Singleton (10). DJ Townsend and Mitchell Leavitt also contributed nine points apiece.

Mayflower led 29-28 at halftime, but Baptist Prep controlled the third quarter -- thanks to two three-pointers from Singleton -- to lead 36-32 with 5:43 to play in the third.

Mayflower retook the lead 37-36 on an alley-oop basket by McCuien with 4:42 to play in the quarter, but Baptist Prep scored the next seven points and led 43-39 heading into the final quarter.

"They were outworking us," Stallings said. "We sat there and watched the rebound bounce on the floor. We're playing to keep from losing instead of playing to win."

Stallings said he felt Mayflower's zone defense, with McCuien playing in the middle, helped create some turnovers down the stretch.

"It changed the tempo of the game," Stallings said. "Made some plays. Got some steals, deflections."

Mayflower scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to lead 48-43 with 3:44 to play, but Baptist Prep went to a full-court press and cut Mayflower's lead to 55-53 with 22.3 seconds left.

But 6-5 forward Weston Pickell (10 points, eight in the fourth) made four free throws in the final 22 seconds.

"We did enough to win, and when you win and not play your best, it's a good win," Stallings said. "Especially when you play Arkansas Baptist and a Steve Miller-coached team."

Miller said he was pleased with the way his team battled back after a cold start -- 3 of 10 in the first quarter -- but overcoming Mayflower and McCuien is no easy chore.

"He's a special player," Miller said. "He's long. Has such a beautiful touch around the basket. He goes and gets offensive rebounds if you don't get a body on him."

It's particularly tough to defend McCuien because one minute he's setting up the offense, the next minute he's hitting the glass for rebounds.

"We move him around so we can take advantage of what he can give us," Stallings said. "Sometimes, teams get used to what he's doing that's working. They start stopping that, and we move him to a different position, and they've got to worry about him coming from a different direction."

GIRLS

MAYFLOWER 51,

BAPTIST PREP 30

Senior guard Jenna McMillan scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to lead Mayflower to a seven-point halftime lead, and the Lady Eagles (4-4, 2-0) never looked back en route to a 3A-5 Conference victory over Baptist Prep.

Mayflower outscored Baptist Prep (3-5, 0-2) 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 34-19 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Kierra Fulton scored 14 points for Mayflower, including four three-pointers. McMillan had 3 three-pointers.

Hope Burnett had 16 points for Baptist Prep, 14 in the second half. Burnett made 3 three-pointers in the fourth quarter, accounting for 9 of the Lady Eagles' 11 points.