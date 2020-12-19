Meeting called to hash out future of theater fails to draw attendees

Saracen Cinema 8 owners Steven Mays Jr. (left) and Okori Ezieme were disappointed Friday that Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, and Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart did not show at a meeting to discuss conflict and resolution related to the recent acquisition of the old Walmart building for a future movie theater. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

There was a call for a community business meeting Friday by the owners of Saracen Cinema 8 in hopes of clearing the air about confusion regarding the future of their enterprise, but no one else showed up.

After the recent announcement of Apex Cinema acquiring the old Walmart building for a feature state-of-the-art movie theater in partnership with the city of Pine Bluff, Urban Renewal Agency and Go Forward Pine Bluff, Steven Mays Sr., Pine Bluff's senior 4th Ward alderman, called for a "Meeting of the Minds" with Rain Investments LLC., Saracen Cinema 8 owners, Steven Mays Jr. and Okori Ezieme.

The plan was to sit down with about 20 people, including Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, and Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart to discuss several issues regarding the plan to reopen their theater, but no representatives from any of the organizations showed up.

It could have been because what might have been discussed during Friday's event had been hashed out during the public comment portion of the Urban Renewal meeting Tuesday. All involved parties were in attendance as Washington inked two promising deals with Urban Renewal that would bring affordable housing and a go-kart track to Pine Bluff.

After witnessing the partnership, Ezieme took the floor during the public comment period to state that he had already invested millions into the city, including a movie theater and most recently a car dealership.

According to the secretary of state's office, Rain Investments LLC owns Saracen Motors and Saracen Quality Auto Sales and Rentals. During Tuesday's meeting, Taggart complimented Ezieme's investments and gave him credit for his work on Barraque Street.

"I remember when you first came to Pine Bluff and talked about the area downtown on Barraque," said Taggart. "You've done in that area what you said you would do."

Opening a door to explore future partnerships, Taggart said he would be willing to discuss future endeavors at his office with the Saracen Cinema 8 business owners. Ezieme appeared to appreciate the offer, expressing his hope for future partnerships. Mays Jr., on the other hand, appeared eager to speak out, which he did.

"We are here to invest. We have a theater," said Mays Jr, adding that opportunities to invest were presented to Taggart and Watley, causing Watley to shake his head in disagreement.

"The opportunity for us to come together is there so we want to be treated fairly in all of this," said Mays Jr., who added that this was not a small issue and that they needed to have a meeting Friday to talk about what has transpired. "We are requesting leadership on Friday and look forward to seeing them at the meeting."

Taggart said he felt that a community meeting wasn't necessary while Mays Sr. advocated for the Saracen Cinema 8 theater owners and rose to their defense, saying that their voices needed to be heard. Mays Sr. said the reason he wanted the meeting was because no one would listen to them.

"This is an opportunity to initiate dialogue. It doesn't matter what happened yesterday. We are here to move forward from this point on," said Ezieme. "If we start to regurgitate, some emotions can be impacted. What I'm hearing tonight gives me hope there are opportunities."

That hope may have diminished, however, once Washington had the last word, stating that the city was moving forward with Apex Cinema.

"What I would like to see us do is have a conversation, yes, but not about shutting us down because we are going to move forward. We need what we are doing," said Washington. "We can have two movie theaters but of different natures."

Washington said she didn't want the Saracen Cinema 8 owners to leave with false hope, but she also didn't want them to leave thinking her intention was to disrespect them.

"I want you to know that we have been working with Apex and Mr. [Felix] Waller for awhile, probably over two years before we knew anything about your theater," said Washington, who added that the movie theater was part of a roll-out presentation to the community. "This has been in the works for a long time. We were really shocked when we saw that you all came in with Saracen because we had moved from the Second [Avenue] location to the Walmart location long before you all came in with Saracen."

It was previously reported by the Pine Bluff Commercial that Washington had said talks with Waller about developing a movie theater were ongoing in December 2018 when the city's master plan for downtown revitalization, dubbed "Re-live Downtown," was unveiled for the city.

"That movie theater idea was introduced then," Washington said. "The idea was to put it on Second [Avenue] and make it a movie row where the Community Theater is and the old Post Office building."

But, Washington said, because of space constraints and the planned Saracen Casino location adjacent to The Pines, Waller redirected his attention to the Walmart building.

The theater owners also expressed frustration with the legal system.

"The Saracen Theater Cinema 8 can open back up at any time, including right now," said Ezieme, who said they are still waiting for Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt to sign his court ruling that would allow the transfer of utilities so they can restore power. "Why would a judge rule, then refuse to put his signature? What's going on?"

Ezieme and Mays were looking for answers, and while they may not have received the outcome they were hoping for Friday morning, Washington did leave them with a hopeful resolution for the future Tuesday.

"Do we want to work with you, yes," said Washington. "I always say, 'we are going to be one Pine Bluff'. Stronger together."