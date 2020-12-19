• The Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, has reached a settlement with a news and photography agency in which the agency has agreed not to take pictures of the duchess, her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday. The agreement is part of a settlement between the duchess and U.K. company Splash News and Picture Agency in a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son that were taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection. A spokesman for Schillings, legal representatives for Prince Harry and his wife, called the settlement "a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously -- just as any family would." A similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, is continuing in the British court system, the spokesman added. Under the agreement announced Friday, Splash UK undertakes not to photograph the duke, duchess or their son in the future if the agency comes out of administration. In a separate privacy case, Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over publication of a letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties in March and are now based in Los Angeles.

• Prosecutors have dropped rape and kidnapping charges against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago. The rapper initially was indicted in 2017 but on Thursday, a second Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill, clearing Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, the parish district attorney's office said in a news release. "Additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second Grand Jury in the interest of justice," the statement said. Tyler, 50, surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on rape and kidnapping charges. Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016. Tyler was later jailed for 1½ years before being released in February 2019 on a $3 million bond. Mystikal is best known for his 2000 hit, "Shake (It Fast)," which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" went multiplatinum. Tyler previously pleaded guilty in 2003 to forcing his then-hairdresser to perform sexual acts on him and two bodyguards. He was released from a Louisiana prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion.