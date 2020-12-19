Northwest Arkansas hospitals have about 30 empty beds in covid units

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas had a combined total of 106 patients in their covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care organizations via Martine Pollard, spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.
The data includes patients from Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Northwest Health System, which has medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville.
The region's record high of covid-19 patients at one time was 117 on Dec. 9.
The region's health care organizations with the largest hospitals -- Mercy, Washington Regional and Northwest Health -- have a combined total of 134 beds designated for covid-19 patients. Washington Regional has 54, Mercy has 56, and Northwest Health has 24 beds.
A representative for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks wouldn't say how many beds the hospital has designated for covid-19 patients.
Children's Northwest, which treats patients up to 21 years old, does not have beds designated for covid-19 patients. However, any patient who has the virus is in a room with a negative pressure system as a protective measure, according to Hilary DeMillo, spokeswoman.
Most patients who test positive for covid-19 are being treated for unrelated conditions, DeMillo said. Children's Northwest had one patient who had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday.
The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 2,870 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases increased about 2,760 the week before.
Washington County had 19,088 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 17,652 on Dec. 11. Active cases increased from 1,734 to 1,942. Active cases included 1,420 confirmed cases and 522 probable cases.
Benton County had 15,427 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 13,988 on Dec. 11. Active cases increased from 1,331 to 1,523. Active cases included 1,003 confirmed cases and 520 probable cases.
Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs.
A total of 129,475 PCR tests and 10,014 antigen tests have been done on Benton County residents, while 147,607 PCR tests and 21,141 antigen tests have been done on Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.
The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 and now offers PCT and antigen tests at all local county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.
The Washington County health units collected 18,454 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,809 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes PCR and antigen tests.
Washington Regional Health System collected 33,453 specimens to be tested from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.
Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 23,093 PCR tests and 3,191 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.
Most school districts in the area are starting a two-week holiday break Monday.
Rogers Public Schools had 676 cumulative cases, including 99 active cases, as of Thursday, according to the district's website. The district had 959 people in quarantine. The data includes students, staff and faculty.
The Springdale district had 1,062 cumulative cases, according to the district's website. Springdale had 667 students in quarantine and 69 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive. Springdale had 187 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.
Bentonville's School District had 434 cumulative covid-19 cases, according to the district's website. The district had 419 students and 44 faculty or staff members quarantined. Bentonville had 62 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.
The Fayetteville district had 287 cumulative cases, including 69 active cases, among staff and faculty members as of Friday. Fifty-two staff or faculty and 230 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.
Alex Golden may be reached by email at agolden@nwadg.com.