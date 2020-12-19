OPINION | WALLY HALL: It's as easy as 1+1

For far too long, KTHV Channel 11’s owner and AT&T have been fighting it out.

Currently we don’t get Channel 11 on AT&T’s U-verse because of the apparently tense negotiations with Tegna.

We don’t watch a lot of TV at my house, but it seems our favorite shows like "Bull" and "Blue Bloods" are on Channel 11. But we haven’t missed them, because early on I went to Walmart and paid $15 for a high-definition antenna.

I’m not gifted when it comes to electronics, but the antenna took me less than five minutes to install. Once I realized I had to put the TV on "TV" and not "HDMI," we got our programs back.

Which also meant we could watch the SEC Championship game between Alabama and Florida.

With the antenna, we can also get about 50 obscure channels and subchannels that show some really old shows, some of them in black and white.

I’m sure the ongoing dispute between Tegna and AT&T is about money, but you can get around that dispute for $15. And trust me, if I can hook the antenna up, anyone can.