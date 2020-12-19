100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- Melvin Lockett, a well known young man of this city, was arrested tonight by Federal Prohibition Officer Roy Stegall, who alleges he caught Lockett transferring moonshine liquor from a Ford car to a large touring car. The arrest took place, according to the officer, on Parallel street, in the upper Park Avenue district. Stegall said he had gone to that vicinity to look for another car. He saw the largest car drive up and stop. Presently, a Ford car drove up beside it and Officer Stegall said he saw Lockett get out of the Ford. In each hand, he said, Lockett held a one-gallon jug filled with liquor.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1970

• The Little Rock Waterworks Commission agreed Friday to allocate $1.44 million from Waterworks funds to match a proposed federal grant of that amount to pay for building a water storage tank on Granite Mountain and for looping water lines through the Little Rock Port Authority land, the airport, and the Model Cities areas. The Waterworks applied earlier for the grant from the Economic Development Agency of the federal Department of Commerce, but recently was advised that the Waterworks must show that its matching funds were available before the EDA funds would be granted.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1995

• Maumelle city directors took control Monday night of the city's independent water system, but water officials said the action was illegal and they will ignore the decision. City Attorney John Thurman said that if Maumelle Water Management ignores the city's ordinance, he will sue the water department. The emergency ordinance -- unanimously passed Monday night with Director James Kimbrough absent -- gives Maumelle authority to approve rates and other terms and conditions for products and services that the water department provides.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2010

• The state Supreme Court's plan for uniform online public access to court records across the state is being implemented after almost a decade of development. A handful of counties are the first to have the case-management system, which will take years to be fully functional across the state. Each court chooses whether to adopt the system, which is paid for through existing court fees. The management system cost the state $2 million initially. An electronic filing system will cost an additional $1.5 million. Support and software updates will cost $1 million annually.