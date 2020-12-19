OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Xavier Becerra?

President-elect Joe Biden’s push for a diverse leadership team is welcome and smart. The centuries in which the federal government was almost entirely run by white men faded under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, only to resurge under President Donald Trump.

But it is difficult to grasp why Biden has tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be secretary of health and human services. At a time when the nation faces its worst health crisis in more than a century, it is baffling that Biden would choose an HHS chief with no public health experience. There are many Latinos who would have been far better choices, starting with Dr. Antonia Novello, the former U.S. surgeon general, and Cecilia Munoz, an Obama domestic policy adviser.

But concerns about Becerra should extend far beyond the fact that he doesn’t have the appropriate background to lead the push against a pandemic that could end up killing a half-million Americans or more. As California’s attorney general, he has been a sharp disappointment.

Becerra will likely face tough questioning from Senate Republicans simply because he is a California Democrat. Senators of both parties who know his baggage will have far better reasons to question his selection. His nomination should be seen for what it is: a clear mistake by Joe Biden.