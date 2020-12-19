Owls, Wildcats carry rich histories

Harding Academy senior quarterback Caden Sipe has passed for 2,686 yards with 24 touchdowns and also rushed for 8 touchdowns this season entering today’s Class 3A championship game against McGehee. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

McGehee and Harding Academy have each won seven state football championships.

The deadlock will be broken tonight in the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

McGehee (12-0) won titles in 1969, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1998 and 1999. Harding Academy (11-0) is the defending Class 3A state champion and has also won titles in 1976, 1977, 1983, 2002, 2012 and 2015.

There's mutual respect between the programs, in terms of the championships and the communities.

Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans expressed gratitude for McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock and how he's operated the Owls since 2008.

"They have been nothing but first class," Evans said. "We've got a great deal of respect for them and how he runs their program. McGehee is a tremendous football community. They're a worthy opponent."

The Wildcats enter the state championship game with one of the state's best offenses led by a three-year starter at quarterback.

Senior quarterback Caden Sipe plays his final game for Harding Academy tonight.

Sipe has completed 198 of 263 passes for 2,686 yards with 24 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He has also rushed for 382 yards and 8 scores on 60 carries.

In last week's 35-7 semifinal victory over Glen Rose, Sipe accounted for four touchdowns, including three on the ground.

Haddock said Sipe is as good as any quarterback the Owls have seen in 2020.

"He's as calm as a cucumber," Haddock said. "He throws the ball with great efficiency. He's so calm and collected in running the offense."

At running back, junior Andrew Miller is at 1,261 yards and 26 touchdowns on 150 carries for the Wildcats.

Senior Ty Dugger leads the Wildcats' receivers with 69 receptions for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"They're very experienced," Haddock said. "They have athletes all over the field."

McGehee is led by senior quarterback Jordan Owens and junior defensive back Jody Easter.

Owens had 227 yards and 2 touchdown passes in the Owls' 20-18 victory in the semifinals against Hoxie.

Easter has a team-high nine interceptions for McGehee.

"They're scary," Evans said. "They're a very good football team. You notice how their players are confident about their plan."

It's the second year in a row that Harding Academy and McGehee will meet in the playoffs.

Harding Academy won 62-36 in the quarterfinals last season on its way to a state championship victory over Osceola.

The Wildcats are 26-1 since the start of the 2019 season with their only loss coming Sept. 25 at Briarcrest Academy in Eads, Tenn.

The 2020 season has been anything but easy for the Wildcats. The program had covid-19 outbreaks in August and October. The players who were available still practiced, Evans said.

Despite the off-field health issues, the Wildcats have won eight consecutive games and will look to win their second state title in a row tonight.

"I'm pleased because I think we haven't peaked," Evans said. "You don't want to peak in Week Five. A lot of credit goes to our players."

Haddock said the Owls' fans will be heard tonight at War Memorial Stadium, which is capped at 18,000 capacity because of covid-19 guidelines.

"There will be a whole lot of red on our side, I can promise you that," Haddock said.

More News At a glance McGEHEE VS. HARDING ACADEMY WHAT Class 3A state championship WHEN 6:40 p.m. WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock TV Arkansas PBS RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock RECORDS McGehee 12-0; Harding Academy 11-1 COACHES McGehee: Marcus Haddock; Harding Academy: Neil Evans

Class 3A capsule

McGEHEE (12-0)

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Sept. 4;DeWitt;W, 36-6

Sept. 11;at Dumas;W, 42-6

Sept. 18;Blytheville;W, 28-0

Sept. 25;at Drew Central*+

Oct. 2;at Lake Village*;W, 46-13

Oct. 9;Camden HG*;W, 28-6

Oct. 16;at Rison*+

Oct. 23;Barton*;W, 47-0

Oct. 30;at PB Dollarway*;W, 30-6

Nov. 6;Smackover*;W, 47-0

Nov. 13;Play-in round bye

Nov. 20;Bismarck#;W, 42-20

Nov. 27;Lincoln#;W, 42-7

Dec. 4;at Prescott#;W, 44-39

Dec. 11;Hoxie#;W, 20-18

*3A-6 game +ccd., covid-19

#Playoff game

COACH Marcus Haddock (100-53 in 13 seasons at school)

MASCOT Owls

CONFERENCE 3A-6

RECORD 12-0, 5-0 3A-6, first

RANKING No. 5 in Class 3A (at end of regular season)

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB/LB Jordan Owens (Sr., 6-5, 235); RB/FS Jody Easter (Jr., 5-10, 165); WR A.J. Jordan (Jr., 5-9, 160); WR/FS Marcus Rose (Sr., 5-7, 165); LB Sam Polite (Jr., 5-11, 170)

HARDING ACADEMY (11-1)

Aug. 28;at Bald Knob+

Sept. 4;at Mena;W, 44-20

Sept. 11;Heber Springs;W, 45-6

Sept. 18;at Camden HG;W, 38-7

Sept. 25;at Briarcrest (Tenn.);L, 63-28

Oct. 2;at Mountain View*;W, 49-22

Oct. 9;Riverview*+

Oct. 23;at Melbourne*;W, 35-12

Oct. 30;Newport*;W, 31-7

Nov. 5;at Salem*(Thu.);W, 55-9

Nov. 13;Play-in round bye

Nov. 20;Smackover#^

Nov. 27;Jessieville#;W, 45-14

Dec. 4;Booneville#;W, 52-21

Dec. 11;Glen Rose#;W, 35-7

*3A-2 game #Playoff game

+ccd., covid-19 ^forfeit, covid-19

COACH Neil Evans (47-14 in fifth season at school)

MASCOT Wildcats

CONFERENCE 3A-2

RECORD 11-1, 4-0 3A-2, first

RANKING No. 1 in Class 3A (at end of regular season)

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Caden Sipe (Sr., 6-2, 190); RB/LB Andrew Miller (Jr., 6-0, 195); WR/CB Ty Dugger (Sr., 6-1, 180); LB Jeffrey Mercer (Sr., 6-0, 175); K Kyle Ferrie (So., 5-10, 155)