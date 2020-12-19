Panel learns librarian packed up, has gone

Tom Owens (right), who attended his first meeting of the library board, was named chairman. Sitting across from him are board members Michelle Harleston (left) and Glenda Daniels. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

The thrill is gone and apparently so is Bobbie Morgan.

Morgan is the executive director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, but she was noticeably absent from an emergency meeting of the board of trustees held Thursday evening to consider a handful of items, including next year's budget.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson -- who recently kicked two people off the board and replaced them, and also replaced another person who resigned -- more or less led the meeting. As things were getting started, he said there had been an effort to get in touch with Morgan but that she didn't respond.

After the meeting ended, Ricky Williams, who is Morgan's assistant and was acting in her capacity at the meeting, was asked where Morgan was, and he quickly responded.

"She's gone," he said. "She took a U-Haul and moved. She's gone."

Asked if she had cleaned out her desk, Williams said she had.

"She cleaned out her desk. She's cleaned out her house," Williams said. "She told the staff she was working remotely."

Among the items on Thursday's agenda was consideration of Morgan being allowed to work remotely. At a board meeting on Dec. 10, Morgan had tendered her resignation in a letter to then-chairman of the board Tommy Brown. In the letter, she agreed to work until early April but said that because of health concerns and the prevalence of covid, she would work remotely.

To be more specific, board member Glenda Daniels said Morgan had told the board that she would be on vacation until Jan. 3 and that starting Jan. 4, she would work from Georgia.

That news, however, was not on the agenda for the Dec. 10 meeting, which was why it was on Thursday's agenda. The proposal from Morgan to work away from Pine Bluff, however, had no supporters.

"We need a director that is hands-on, someone who is physically here, performing her duties," Daniels said. "We will not accept Ms. Morgan working remotely."

Tom Owens, one of the new board members who was appointed to take Brown's spot, was named board chairman, a board position that Brown also occupied. Owens said he also thought a library director needed to be on-site.

"I am hesitant to say that having a director working remotely would be in the best interest of this library," he said.

Michelle Harleston, another new member, said having someone work on-site was mandatory.

"If she says no, then we should say that we need your resignation, effective immediately," Harleston said.

A motion was eventually made by Daniels that requires Morgan, once her vacation is exhausted, to continue in her capacity as director, with additional wording in the resolution emphasizing the necessity for Morgan to come in on a daily basis and to physically perform her duties at the library. If she is not able to do that, the motion stated, she would have to tender her resignation immediately.

Contacted on her cellphone Friday, Morgan declined to say much on the subject.

"I know nothing at all about what the board did," she said. "When I'm contacted by the board and made aware of what the board did, I will be more than happy to talk to you."

Morgan said she did not think that Thursday's meeting was legal, although she did not elaborate and ended the call soon after.

In a follow-up call to Owens on Friday, he said the board would soon reach out to Morgan to tell her of the board's decision.

Morgan's fall from library board grace has been swift and dramatic. She was hired in late 2017 at a crucial time when the board needed a seasoned operator to oversee the construction of a new $10.5 million flagship library in downtown Pine Bluff and the renovation of all the other library branches in the county at a cost of $3.5 million. By all accounts, she succeeded in that task. The main library has been finished, but any big opening has been put on hold because of the covid pandemic. Eventually, though, at then end of November, the doors did open to the public.

As Morgan was trying to navigate her exit, a contract was created that spelled out a compromise for how she could work part time, work remotely and be paid extra money to cover her medical insurance.

Robinson and Mayor Shirley Washington both attended the meeting on Dec. 10 and expressed their displeasure with the idea that Morgan would be paid full-time benefits and be allowed to work off-site.

The board went into an executive session and decided against offering Morgan the contract. At that point, Morgan tendered her resignation, effective April 2.

It was also at that meeting that Robinson handed then-board chairman Brown a letter demanding that he resign immediately, blaming Brown for creating the original contract with Morgan. Brown would eventually write a letter back to the county judge saying that Brown was not responsible for writing the document. Brown said Morgan had come up with her own proposal and that the contract the county judge saw was a compromise that had been reviewed by the board's attorney.

"I have not orchestrated or attempted to orchestrate any contract," Brown told the Pine Bluff Commercial.

The county judge, however, followed through on his threat to oust Brown from the board, asking the Jefferson County Quorum Court on Monday to replace Brown and two other members on the board, a request that was unanimously approved. Other than Brown, Robinson replaced Linda Johnson Banks, who resigned from the board, with Chandra Griffin, and Anna Marie Jacks was replaced by Michelle Harleston.

The county gets to appoint five board members while the city appoints six.

Robinson welcomed the new board members.

"I'm glad you are here, and I'm appreciative that you accepted," he said. "I know that you will enhance this facility. I'm hoping we can attract people here because it is really a beautiful building."

Robinson encouraged all of the members to look for innovative solutions to problems.

"Nothing really bothers me more than when I hear people say, 'that's the way we've always done it.' I need people to step outside the box."

With little discussion, the board also passed a budget of close to $1.5 million for 2021.