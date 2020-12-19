Wolfenbarger hits familiar shot

Fort Smith Northside’s Jersey Wolfenbarger (right) shoots the game-winning shot Friday over Greenwood’s Shea Goodwin and Ally Sockey (15), giving the Lady Bears a 69-67 victory over the Lady Bulldogs at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

GREENWOOD -- Fort Smith Northside senior Jersey Wolfenbarger knows a thing or two about hitting game-winning shots.

She did it again Friday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

The University of Arkansas signee drove to the hoop and got her shot to fall from the left of the key with five seconds left in overtime as Northside pulled off a 69-67 victory against Greenwood.

Northside Coach Rickey Smith said the Lady Bears went to the same play that set Wolfenbarger up to hit a game-winning shot in the 2019 state championship game.

"That shot looked familiar, didn't it?" Smith said. "There at the end, it was an isolation play. It was the same thing we did at state.

"In the huddle, Jersey kept saying, 'We are going to win this thing, we are going to win this thing.' She wants the ball in her hands."

Greenwood (5-2) got one last look at the basket, but the shot didn't fall.

"This game was a lot like our other games being so close," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "We'll come back and work on some things that Northside did well against us. We are trying to get better for the late season. This one will help us a lot. The kids will come back and work hard again."

Wolfenbarger finished with 23 points, and Oklahoma State signee Tracey Bershers finished with a team-high 24 points for Northside (7-1). Haitiana Releford had 10 points for the Lady Bears.

Greenwood was guided by 24 points from Kinley Fisher. Ally Sockey had 16 points, and Mady Cartwright scored 15 off the bench.

Greenwood grabbed a 38-27 edge heading into halftime with some efficient shooting. The Lady Bulldogs made eight three-pointers while shooting 14 of 26 from the field (54%).

Northside jumped out to an 8-5 lead, but that's when the three-point shooting took off for Greenwood. The Lady Bulldogs hit four three-pointers to close out the first quarter with a 17-12 advantage.

Fisher made three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. She hit two more and Sockey made one in the second quarter.

"They shot unbelievable in the first half," Smith said. "Everything they put up seemed to go in, and they were shooting threes.

"We tried to be a little conservative on defense because we don't have the depth we need in a game like this yet. But once you get in a hole, you either change it or take it. We gambled, and they missed some shots after we changed our defense."

Greenwood was limited to just one three-pointer in the second half.

Northside chipped away in the third quarter, outscoring Greenwood 20-13 to cut the deficit to 51-47 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bears used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to take a 61-57 lead with about two minutes left in regulation. The scoring stretch was capped with a basket from Bershers, who finished with 18 points in the third and fourth quarters.

"She is a matchup nightmare," Smith said. "If you put her inside, they put three on her. If you put her outside, she busts a three."

Greenwood battled back after that. It had a shot to tie the game with 23 seconds left but missed both free throws. Cartwright got the rebound off the second miss then made two foul shots to tie the game at 61-61 with 21 seconds left.

Northside had the last possession of regulation, but the Lady Bears settled for a deep shot that didn't fall, sending the game to overtime.

Cailin Massey scored just six points in the game, but she was able to hit one of the biggest shots to start overtime, giving Northside a 63-61 lead.

"She came off the bench and played well," Smith said. "That was big. That was a huge basket. We know we are going to get the tip with Jersey or Tracey. When you look at statistics when the game goes to overtime, the first team to score usually wins. It maybe wasn't the shot I wanted, but she buried it."