A member of a Queensland police investigations team inspects a house Friday in Brisbane where two people were slain. (AP/AAP/Danny Casey)

Elderly couple's death called terrorism

BRISBANE, Australia -- Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said Friday.

Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said.

The bodies of Maurice Anthill, 87, and his 86-year-old wife, Zoe Anthill, were found in their home later Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said.

Linfold declined to detail how they had died, but homicide detectives found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Carroll told reporters.

Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi was influenced by the Islamic State group.

Rickshaw bomb kills at least 15 children

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed at least 15 children and wounded 20 in a Taliban-controlled area in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a provincial official said, as violence in the war-weary country continued to surge.

The bomb went off after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village in the Gilan district to sell goods and was soon surrounded by kids, said Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor. He said the casualty toll could rise further.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Jumazada said an investigation was underway into why children were targeted.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to the media claiming that the explosion was caused by the remains of unexploded ordnance in the area, which the children had allegedly picked up and taken to the merchant.

Mujahid said 12 children were killed. The conflicting reports could not be reconciled, as the area is under Taliban control and off limits to reporters.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators try to hammer out a peace deal.

Ex-leader in Mexico state assassinated

MEXICO CITY -- The former governor of Mexico's troubled western state of Jalisco was shot to death early Friday at a restaurant in the Pacific Coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Friday that Aristoteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him about 1:40 a.m.

Jalisco state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed condolences and said the killing would be investigated "to find out the cause, the motive" behind the attack. But he said the investigation was the responsibility of state prosecutors. Normally, high-profile crimes possibly involving a drug cartel are taken over by federal prosecutors.

The killer waited until Sandoval got up from a table he was sharing with three other people before shooting him several times in the back. Solis said that although only one gunman fired at Sandoval, he may have been accompanied by as many as nine accomplices who waited outside.

Sandoval was a member of the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party who governed the state from 2013-18.

Men acquitted of parading old woman

CAIRO -- An Egyptian criminal court acquitted three Muslim men accused of stripping naked an elderly Coptic Christian woman and parading her through the streets of a village in southern Egypt in 2016, the state's official news agency reported.

The three had been sentenced to 10 years in absentia in January, before they were detained and stood retrial for the attack in the southern province of Minya, where an armed Muslim mob attacked the 70-year-old woman four years ago, after rumors spread that her son was having an affair with a Muslim woman. Such relations are taboo in conservative Egypt.

The court handed down the verdict as the retrial of the three concluded Thursday.

Egypt's chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, on Friday instructed his legal team to look into a possible appeal, the state MENA news agency reported.

The May 2016 attack shocked the country. At the time, Anba Makarios, Minya's top Christian cleric, told a talk show host on the private Dream TV network that the woman was dragged out of her home by the mob, who beat her and insulted her before stripping her and forcing her to walk through the streets as they chanted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great."

The incident also elicited a storm of condemnation on social media, where users blamed it on the strong influence in the area of ultraconservative Muslims known as Salafis. In the same burst of sectarian violence, seven Christian homes were looted and torched in the Minya village of Karma.