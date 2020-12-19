Saints back in final to face Colts

Shiloh Christian sophomore quarterback Eli Wisdom has passed for 2,175 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,359 yards and 21 scores this season entering today’s Class 4A championship game against Rivercrest. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

Shiloh Christian lost 24 seniors from last year's Class 4A state runner-up team that lost to Joe T. Robinson in the state final.

A year later, the Saints are back in the state championship game with a smaller senior class.

Coach Jeff Conaway has 10 seniors on this year's roster, including running back Cam Wiedemann (1,071 yards, 23 touchdowns), who are looking to end their high school careers on a winning note against Rivercrest today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We've played really good football," Conaway said. "I'm really proud of them. It was a challenge for them [the seniors] to step up. But they've done a great job of leading this team."

Shiloh Christian (13-1) suffered its only loss, 27-26, at Sand Springs, Okla., on Sept. 18.

Rivercrest (13-0) is in its first state championship game since 2017 when it won the Class 3A title against Junction City. The Colts also won titles in 1985 and 2010.

The Saints are back in the state championship game with a first-year starter at quarterback.

Sophomore Eli Wisdom took over as the Saints quarterback this season and has thrown for 2,175 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,359 yards and 21 scores.

Conaway recalled Wisdom coming into his office after last year's Class 4A state championship game and telling him that he wanted to be the starting quarterback.

"He's worked extremely hard," Conaway said. "He's the hardest worker I've seen on our team. He's made the most of it."

Colts Coach Johnny Fleming had high praise for Shiloh Christian.

"They're an excellent team," Fleming said. "They're coached well on both sides of the ball. If you don't contain the quarterback, he can beat you. The running back is very good. It's going to be a challenge for us."

Rivercrest's offense is led by the senior duo of Kam Turner at quarterback and Keshawn Scott at wide receiver.

Turner is one of the top dual threats in the state. He has passed for 2,873 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. On the ground, he's rushed for 1,761 yards and 24 touchdowns on 193 carries. He is a game-time decision today after turning his right ankle in the Class 4A semifinals against Warren, Fleming said.

Scott has caught 70 passes for 1,361 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has rushed for 642 yards and 9 scores on 64 carries.

Conaway said the Colts' speed is a tough challenge for the Saints' defense.

"It's extremely important to stop those guys," Conaway said. "They're averaging 48 points a game. Their athletes, they're the fastest we've seen all year."

Shiloh Christian has an opportunity to win its eighth state championship today and first since 2010 when it defeated Pulaski Academy.

"It would be great," Conaway said. "We want to be playing for championships."

Rivercrest can win its fourth state championship, but it would be the first in Class 4A since the Colts moved up in classification in 2018.

"Everybody acknowledges how tough 4A is," Fleming said. "There's a lot of good teams that can compete at every level. There's no doubt how huge an accomplishment it would be for our program to win [Saturday]."

More News At a glance RIVERCREST VS. SHILOH CHRISTIAN WHAT Class 4A state championship WHEN 12:10 p.m. WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock TV Arkansas PBS RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock RECORDS Rivercrest 13-0; Shiloh Christian 13-1 COACHES Rivercrest: Johnny Fleming; Shiloh Christian: Jeff Conaway

Class 4A capsule

RIVERCREST (13-0)

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Sept. 4;at Paragould;W, 56-24

Sept. 11;Valley View;W, 41-24

Sept. 18;Brookland;W, 40-23

Sept. 25;at Pocahontas*;W, 46-26

Oct. 2;Cave City*;W, 48-7

Oct. 9;at Jonesboro Westside*;W, 55-19

Oct. 16;Osceola;W, 55-27

Oct. 23;at Gosnell*+

Oct. 30;Trumann*;W, 35-6

Nov. 6;at Blytheville*;W, 45-21

Nov. 13;Play-in round bye

Nov. 20;Pottsville#;W, 38-6

Nov. 27;Prairie Grove#;W, 48-23

Dec. 4;Crossett#;W, 61-27

Dec. 11;Warren#;W, 55-35

*4A-3 game +ccd., covid-19

#Playoff game

COACH Johnny Fleming (29-6 in three seasons at school)

MASCOT Colts

CONFERENCE 4A-3

RECORD 13-0, 5-0 4A-3, first

RANKING No. 4 in Class 4A (at end of regular season)

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Kam Turner (Sr., 5-11, 165); WR Keshawn Scott (Sr., 5-9, 164); WR Jaylan West (Sr., 6-4, 150); FB/DL Omar Phillips (Sr., 5-9, 210); RB Jaden Stovall (So., 5-9, 150)

SHILOH CHRISTIAN (13-1)

Aug. 28;Pea Ridge;W, 47-14

Sept. 4;Poteau, Okla.;W, 34-28

Sept. 18;at Sand Springs, Okla.;L, 27-26

Sept. 25;Berryville*;W, 63-7

Oct. 2;at Green Forest*;W, 69-6

Oct. 9;Prairie Grove*;W, 42-28

Oct. 16;Gentry*;W, 58-21

Oct. 23;at Elkins*;W, 49-28

Oct. 30;Gravette*;W, 46-14

Nov. 6;at Huntsville*;W, 47-6

Nov. 13;Play-in round bye

Nov. 20;DeWitt#;W, 48-12

Nov. 27;Malvern#;W, 28-0

Dec. 4;Dumas#;W, 31-12

Dec. 11;Stuttgart#;W, 56-7

*4A-1 game

#Playoff game

COACH Jeff Conaway (72-19 in seven seasons at school)

MASCOT Saints

CONFERENCE 4A-1

RECORD 13-1, 7-0 4A-1, first

RANKING No. 1 in Class 4A (at end of regular season)

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Eli Wisdom (So., 6-0, 165); RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-10, 180); WR/DB Drew Dudley (Sr., 6-2, 190); LB Kaden Henley (Jr., 6-2, 225); DB Ben Baker (Jr., 5-9, 165)