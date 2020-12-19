Second hunting of ducks ho-hum

As seen from an AGFC aerial survey aircraft, a small flock of puddle ducks are at rest on a flooded field. (Special to The Commercial)

If you haven't seen a lot of ducks this year, it's because there just aren't many.

A reporter caught up with Luke Naylor, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Waterfowl Program coordinator. Naylor had just spent the first morning of the second duck season split doing hunter surveys of sportsmen exiting the flooded timber in Black River Wildlife Management Area.

Naylor took time to share the latest data relating to duck numbers in the state and what the near future may hold.

One important program afforded by the Game and Fish Commission Conservation Tax is the annual aerial duck survey. Each completed survey is done over a three-day period, requiring approximately 30 total hours, two pilots, three Game and Fish personnel (one for the Arkansas River Valley, another for the southwest quadrant and a third for the Delta) and covers some 3,000 linear miles.

"Our early December survey was Tuesday this week," Naylor said. "We've been conducting flyover counts since 2009, and this is the lowest mallard numbers we've seen since the survey began. There are roughly a quarter million (255,052) mallards, which is not that many when they're spaced out across the entire Delta. That's about half of what we've seen over the long-term. We found 600,000-plus (632,977) total ducks of all species compared to usually a million by now."

Naylor noted how aerial observers reported recently, even after an eight-day rest since the last hunt of the first split, ducks were few and far between.

"They flew over a couple dozen flooded fields in a row without seeing a ripple. Then there might be 1,000 ducks in the field right next door," he said.

Asked about Jefferson County's jewel in the crown of Game and Fish Commission flooded-timber, public hunting, Naylor said, "Bayou Meto needs a lot more rain than what we're getting, probably a 4 to 8-inch deluge, not the little half-inch showers we've seen lately. That level of precipitation barely maintains what few, small pools developed following the significant rains in October.

"The Cache and White rivers are down, and the Mississippi is low. Who knows? There's nothing in the immediate forecast that could make much difference," he said.

That combined with relatively mild weather up north, just haven't provided ducks the incentive to move further south.

"'Stale' has become a buzzword for a lot of hunters," he said in reference to birds that have been in an area for a while.

Such ducks become accustomed to when and where hunters are trying to harvest their numbers, making them overly weary and hard to kill. Even after a 10-day rest since Nov. 30, the small number of ducks around remain call-wary and decoy-shy.

"I've heard of a few groups that've done consistently well, but that is the exception. They're in places where enough sheet-water has been pumped into fields to pull in some ducks, giving short bursts of flying."

Discouraging reports haven't much dampened the flocking of waterfowl enthusiasts arriving in the Arkansas Delta from across the nation. Looking around the runway of Stuttgart's Municipal Airport, dozens of private single- and twin-engine aircraft sit parked on the apron.

The planes were there bearing waterfowlers from all points of the compass to the "Duck Capital of the World."

"And this is a slow day," commented municipal airport manager, Carl Humphrey.

Right down the road at world-renowned, outfitting store, Mack's Prairie Wings, the parking lot was filled with out-of-state license plates on vehicles from New York, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio and Georgia. Masks evident throughout, young and old, male and female hunters wandered around the camo-colored gear.

"People are passionate about duck hunting here. Good science and management practices are just a part of the big picture," Naylor said. "Our survey methods have proved a much better way to keep track of duck populations. We're set for the next dozen years to judge how populations change in relation to the environment. We hope to keep ahead of the curve so that 100 years from now people will still be talking about duck hunting in Arkansas."