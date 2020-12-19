Tigers expect Lawrence to be difference vs. Irish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The stage is set for a marquee Top 25 showdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
Everyone watching will be eager to see whether Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup.
The Fighting Irish beat then top-ranked Clemson in a thrilling 47-40 double-overtime shootout earlier this season. But Lawrence was sidelined because of covid-19, and spent the game watching from the sideline in a mask.
But the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be front and center in today's highly anticipated rematch.
"He's a proven winner," Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes said. "He's played in a lot of big games. That calm, that cool. ... You can't put a price on that experience."
Maybe not a price, but with him in the lineup, third-ranked Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) is a 10 1/2-point favorite to beat No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0) today and earn its sixth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.
Hayes has seen what Lawrence can do in person, remembering well how the long-haired QB led Clemson to a 30-3 win over the Irish in the Sugar Bowl in 2018 en route to winning the national championship.
"It feels good to be at the point where we knew we would be," Lawrence said. "We weren't perfect, obviously, but you don't have to be perfect. These next three games, hopefully, are huge. That's been our goal the whole time."
To play three more games, the Tigers may have to win today. No two-loss team has ever been selected for the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.
While Lawrence's return is the key storyline entering the game, Clemson's offensive production wasn't necessarily the problem in the first matchup. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score in the last meeting, although the Tigers were held to 1 yard per carry on the ground.
"We are centered around stingy run defense and making teams become one dimensional," Irish Coach Brian Kelly said. "Then it gives you the opportunity to dictate down and distance, and we've been really good on third down."
Clemson's defense was the bigger issue.
Ian Book, the winningest QB in Notre Dame history, lit up Clemson for 310 yards passing, while sophomore Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and 3 TDs against an overwhelmed defense.
Clemson hopes that unit will be bolstered by the return of linebacker James Skalski, who is considered the heart and soul of the defense. Like Lawrence, he didn't play in the first game.
The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles under Coach Dabo Swinney, while Notre Dame is seeking its first ever conference title after spending 131 years as an independent. Win or lose, unbeaten Notre Dame would seem to be a lock for the four-team playoff.
At a glance
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME (10-0, 9-0) VS. NO. 3 CLEMSON (9-1, 8-1)
WHEN 3 p.m. Central today
WHERE Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.
TV ABC