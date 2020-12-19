Tigers' offense leave Comets in dust

A balanced effort on offense and a stingy performance on defense helped ensure that Little Rock Central's latest trip to Mills High School would end better than its previous one.

Senior guard Corey Camper scored a team-high 17 points to lead a quartet of Tigers with 10 or more points as Central rolled to a 70-46 victory over the Comets on Friday night at The Galaxy Arena.

Camper added 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for Central (6-2), which dropped a 58-57 decision to Marion on Mills' home floor in a Hoopin' 4 Hoodies matchup on Nov. 19. The Tigers had no intention of losing on the Comets' campus in their return.

Central scored the first 16 points of the game and never allowed its cross-town rivals to get comfortable on either end of the floor. Mills (3-1) turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter and essentially played from behind the entire game.

"That was a fun one because I felt we really played to our potential," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "We shared the ball really well, shot it well in the first half, rebounded and defended well. ... it was an all-around game for us. I knew we were capable of doing it, but we just hadn't seen it yet.

"But the guys brought it [Friday]."

Sophomore guard Bryson Warren had 16 points, 8 assists and 3 steals and senior guard Hudson Likens finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Tigers, who shot 49% (26 of 53) for the game and outrebounded the Comets 39-28. Junior guard Cody Robinson chimed in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Caleb Allen had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals while senior forward Jakari Livingston tossed in 13 points and 5 rebounds for Mills (3-1). But those two were the only consistent offensive threats for the Comets.

Mills shot 19 of 53 (35.8%), including 9 of 28 in the second half. However, there were other issues going on that hurt the Comets.

"I've got some discipline problems, had some kids suspended," Comets Coach Raymond Cooper explained. "We're not responding to the coaching and the way that we normally play. They're not wanting to play right, and so we've got a lot of things to sort out.

"And believe me, we're going to sort it out, either by the way we play or changing the personnel."

A Camper jumper started the Tigers' 16-point outburst in the opening quarter. Central led 21-3 until a three-pointer from junior guard Bradyn Crump started a quarter-ending 7-0 rally for the Comets. Crump's basket was especially significant because it was the last basket that a Mills' player other than Allen or Livingston would score until late in the fourth quarter.

Mills managed to cut its deficit to 28-22 with 3:10 left in the second quarter on Livingston's three-point play, but the Tigers maintained their advantage and led 35-26 at the half.

The Comets climbed within 40-33 midway through the third quarter following an Allen putback before a floater by Camper ignited a 15-2 spurt that enabled the Tigers to carry a 20-point lead into the fourth.

The Tigers can turn their attention to another inner city showdown today when they play at Little Rock Parkview.

"It's all about building consistency," Ross said. "We really didn't say one word about Parkview until this game was over. We're not allowed to play any tournaments so we're kind of treating these games like one.

"We told them, 'Hey, you don't get to play [today] if you don't win this one.' So they came in focused and ready to play. Hopefully, we'll have that same focus against Parkview."

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 68, MILLS 11

Eleven players scored for Central (5-4), which scored the game's first 24 points.

Sophomore guard Jacalyn Houston scored 15 points while freshman forward Jordan Marshall and sophomore center Taniyah Mays had 10 points each for the Lady Tigers, who forced 22 turnovers in the first half and 30 overall.