Trump studying Sidney Powell as special counsel on voter fraud, sources say

Sidney Powell (right) speaks next to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington in this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo. (AP / Jacquelyn Martin )

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump floated naming lawyer Sidney Powell as a special counsel investigating allegations of voter fraud, weeks after Powell was booted from his campaign’s legal team after accusing Georgia Republicans, the Justice Department and the CIA of being part of a conspiracy against Trump.

During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump went as far as discussing getting Powell security clearance, according to two people familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

It is unclear whether Trump intends to try to move forward with the effort to install Powell. Under federal law, the U.S. attorney general, not the president, is responsible for appointing special counsels. And numerous Republicans, from outgoing Attorney General William Barr to governors and state election officials, have said that there is no evidence of the kind of mass voter fraud that Trump and Powell have alleged since the Nov. 3 election. The Friday meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

In addition to losing the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, Trump lost the Electoral College decisively, picking up 232 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden’s 306.

Trump’s campaign and his allies have now filed roughly 50 lawsuits alleging widespread voting fraud, and almost all have been dismissed or dropped. Trump has lost before judges of both political parties, including some he appointed, and some of the strongest rebukes have come from conservative Republicans. The Supreme Court has also refused to take up two cases.

With few options remaining, Trump has been asking his allies for options to halt the presidential transition. Among those allies are former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, who during the Friday meeting pushed Trump to seize voting machines in his hunt for evidence of fraud, according to the sources.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that it has no authority to seize voting machines.

Barr told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this month that the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have looked into claims that voting machines “were programmed essentially to skew the election results … and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.” Paper ballots are also retained under federal law and have been used to verify results, including in Georgia, which performed two audits of the vote tally using paper-ballot backups.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom Trump recently pardoned for lying to the FBI, suggested Trump could impose martial law and use the military to re-run the election. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone voiced their objections, the people familiar with the meeting said.

Powell was initially part of the president’s campaign legal team, but was dropped after a news conference with Giuliani in which she asserted that election software was created in Venezuela “at the direction of Hugo Chavez” — the Venezuelan president who died in 2013.

In interviews and appearances, Powell continued to link the election results to communist regimes, and she vowed to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing.

Trump’s team soon announced it had cut ties with Powell.

“She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” Giuliani and another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said in a statement.

Dominion Voting Systems, a particular target of Powell’s, has also demanded she retract what it called “wild” and “knowingly baseless” claims she has made about the voting machine company and threatened a defamation lawsuit.

Since parting ways with the campaign, Powell has continued to file litigation on Trump’s behalf, teaming up with conservative attorney L. Lin Wood in Georgia.

Powell and the White House did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.