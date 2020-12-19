UAFS chooses Blue as head of diversity, equity

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has filled its position for executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion position.

John William Blue, 43, will assume the position Jan. 19, the university announced Friday in a news release. He is currently the director of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Blue told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday he is excited to join UAFS as its inaugural executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I think the institution is ready and it's ripe for DEI work," Blue said. "They already have some things that are going on there on campus through the diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

"We're going to make sure that we kind of centralize that so that it can get out to the masses in reference to the good work that they're already doing. We'll work on enhancing what they are already doing, and we'll incorporate some new things there on campus as well."

He holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., and a Master of Science in leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He expects to complete his Doctor of Education in Higher Education from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., in 2022.

Blue will have a yearly salary of $98,000, according to Rachel Putman, associate director for strategic communications at UAFS.

"Blue will serve as a member of senior administration, providing vision and counsel on diversity and inclusion initiatives and reporting directly to UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley," the release states. "He will also lead the university's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and subcommittees."

Riley, who became chancellor in 2019, said in the release that the status of the university's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts was one of the first questions she had upon arriving on campus for her job interview.

"Over the past year, our university -- much like our country as a whole -- experienced turmoil that shined a light on the need for this work and the importance of the initiatives that will make UAFS a welcoming campus where all students, employees and guests feel valued and respected," Riley said.

"I sincerely appreciate the hiring committee's dedication to this search and their inclusion of members of our university and local community during the interview process."

Blue's hiring comes after an incident last year involving a UAFS men's basketball player and the team's coach.

Former player Tyler Williams, who is Black, said in September 2019 that he was dismissed from the team the previous August after Coach Jim Boone, who is white, expressed disapproval of Williams' dreadlocks, according to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette articles. An internal investigation found no "substantial" evidence of racial discrimination by Boone, and an attorney representing Boone has denied any such discrimination.

The university's search for an executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion was led by Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

"I believe Mr. Blue has the skills, experience and drive to lead this university in both innovating new strategies and strengthening efforts that have already begun on campus," Hale said in the release. "We know engaging our increasingly diverse community, empowering our faculty and staff to contribute to diversity work effectively, and providing opportunities for our students to learn and thrive in supportive environments are integral to our success, and I look forward to seeing Mr. Blue's impact in those areas."

Hale told the Democrat-Gazette on Nov. 18 that the university's search committee began the search in fall 2019 under Riley's direction. After rewriting the job description to better fit the needs of the university after the original description failed to yield suitable results, the university looked at people who had not only worked in the area but also had started programs and could use that experience to help the university develop its program.

Blue was one of the three finalists chosen from the pool of 40, along with Tasha Alston and Pamela Hill. The three finalists, all of whom are Black, participated in separate public meet-and-greet events conducted in November via Zoom conferences.

The release said Blue's experience in fostering diverse and inclusive campus environments with a focus on coalition and community building, student recruitment, retention, advocacy and strategic programming stood out.

Blue's approximately 15 years in higher education includes work in student affairs, multicultural affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the release. His curriculum vitae lists various positions at Hillsborough Community College, Broward College, Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and Bethune-Cookman University, which are all in Florida, as well as Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss.

Blue said he plans to spend the first three months in his new position listening to comments, concerns and constructive criticism made by university faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the community. From there, he will determine whether there are certain themes that can be utilized toward meeting university goals.