Unbeaten Owls set sights on 3A crown

The McGehee Owls wrap up a Wednesday practice at War Memorial Stadium in preparation for tonight’s 3A finals with Searcy’s Harding Academy. (Special to The Commercial)

Another southeast Arkansas high school football team is headed to a championship game in Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. today, but one of the biggest challenges this year for the team has been dodging and overcoming the coronavirus.

The undefeated McGehee Owls, who went 12-0 for the season to achieve a No. 2 ranking, traveled to War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning for a practice session on the field where they'll battle Searcy's No. 1-rated and defending state champion Harding Academy (11-1) for the Class 3A crown.

McGehee High School Principal Justin Holt made the capital city trip for the workout.

"It's been tough this year for administration and teachers alike," Holt said. "Even so, we feel our district did a tremendous job with everything. We limited our classroom numbers and managed to keep our kids safe. Our school doors stayed open every day. Not just our staff but the entire community did a great job helping us do that. We feel very fortunate.

"It's hit McGehee harder lately," Holt said, referring to the covid-19 pandemic. "Our mayor told me the city had kept it under 10 digits for the longest but now we've jumped to 40. I want to commend all our coaches for keeping the players safe throughout this pandemic. We had no cancellations that were caused on our account."

On the ride back to McGehee from Little Rock, Head Coach Marcus Haddock took a few minutes to share a common theme for the year.

"Man, this season has been a roller-coaster with ups and downs, joys and disappointments. I've had to walk in Friday morning twice to tell my players we weren't going to play that night because of covid in our opponent's school. The Lord has blessed us in we haven't had that issue with our team," Haddock said.

"On the upside, we work hard to prepare from week to week, but it's just really fun on Friday night to go out there and watch them play their hearts out," he said.

Asked how the Wednesday practice went, Haddock said, "To be honest it wasn't the best we've had. It was cold. That north wind was cutting through War Memorial. We have some backup players on offense so it didn't run quite as smooth as I'd like, but all in all it went well. Fifteen of our 30 kids had never set foot in that stadium before, so we got there a little early. That gave them some time to acclimate and knock the shine off an unfamiliar environment."

Haddock has coached 21 years at McGehee, which last won a state title in 1999.

Asked about their strategy for Saturday, Haddock said, "We go with a traditional wing-T offense in double-slot. Our quarterback, Jordan Owen (6-foot-5, 230 pounds), is a big kid who sees the field and executes a lot of motion-pass."

Asked what he expects of Harding, he expressed respect for the Wildcats' formidable weapons.

"They're like basketball on grass. They're not huge but very athletic. What they do so well is take the opportunities you give them and pick you apart. They fight for every inch, running pads-down for yards after contact until the whistle blows," Haddock said.

With a gleam in his eye, he added, "But so do we."

For those planning to attend Saturday night's big show under the bright lights, Haddock said, "Better bring your rain gear."