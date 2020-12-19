U.S. marshal nominee confirmed by Senate

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gregory Scott Tabor as the U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, according to the U.S. Congress website.

Tabor's four-year term was confirmed Wednesday after being nominated for the position in March by President Donald Trump. Dewaine Allen, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, said Tabor still must be formally appointed by the president before taking an oath of office before a chief U.S. district judge and being sworn in by U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington.

Previously Tabor served as chief of police at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, and prior to that worked 34 years for the Fayetteville Police Department before retiring as police chief in 2019. Tabor also was chairman of the board for the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Republicans John Boozman and Tom Cotton, U.S. senators who represent Arkansas, applauded Tabor's confirmation in a joint news release Thursday.

"Greg Tabor will serve the people of Arkansas the same way that he served the citizens of Fayetteville -- with honor and distinction," the release said. "Greg has developed a wealth of experience through decades of law enforcement service that will enable him to excel in this new role. His leadership skills and expertise will make him an asset to the U.S. Marshal Service. We congratulate Greg and look forward to working with him."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., noted in a release Thursday that Tabor had "committed his life and career to the safety and security of our communities."

"With more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and exceptional leadership skills, he is prepared to lead the U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of Arkansas with honor and integrity," Womack said in the release. "I'm grateful for his continued service to the Natural State and commend my colleagues in the Senate for confirming this dedicated public servant."

Mike Oglesby served previously as U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas. He left the position in March 2019.