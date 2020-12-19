Woman arrested on multiple counts

Little Rock police arrested Christianna Virden, 29, during a traffic stop Thursday on terroristic act charges related to an incident earlier in the week, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Virden's vehicle near 2700 Lewis St., about 4 p.m., and found drugs in the vehicle, the report said.

Virden was a suspect in a Wednesday incident in which a woman, who was putting a baby into her vehicle, was attacked and a fight resulted, the report said.

Virden then got into a vehicle driven by Rodney McDuffie, 33, the report said. The car McDuffie was driving and the woman's vehicle collided, according to the report.

Virden exited the car and fired four bullets from a pink handgun, the report said.

Detectives found three spent .380 shell casings in the parking lot of the Asher One Stop and reviewed video footage as part of their investigation.

Virden was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail. She is charged with committing a felony terroristic act, felony battery, felony endangering the welfare of a minor, felony possession of a Schedule II substance and misdemeanor failure to signal.

Police: Man jailed after drugs found

Arkansas State Police arrested Leedrick Hinton, 38, of North Little Rock early Thursday after a single-vehicle crash, according to an arrest report.

A trooper was sent to the crash scene at 2:10 a.m., and Hinton failed to described how the accident occurred, the report said. The trooper reported finding methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle.

Investigators later learned that Hinton had taken PCP with a friend in North Little Rock and had driven home, according to the report.

Hinton was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, and is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor theft by receiving, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor driving without insurance and misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving.

Motorist arrested on fleeing charge

Devonte Jackson, 27, of North Little Rock was arrested Wednesday afternoon when police located his vehicle after he had fled police earlier in the day, according to the report.

Police attempted to pull over Jackson's vehicle just before 2 p.m. after recognizing that Jackson had a U.S. Marshals warrant out for his arrest, the report said.

Jackson led police on a chase on West 47th Street, Massie Street and Camp Robinson Road before heading east on Interstate 40 and losing police, according to the report.

After locating his vehicle, police found him in an attic at 3486 E. Kiehl Ave., the report said.

Jackson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, charged with felony fleeing, and was being held for the U.S. Marshals.

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Little Rock police arrested Carrington Walker, 21, on drug charges after his vehicle ran a red light Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over the vehicle near Cantrell Road and Katillus Road, and noted that the driver was nervous and shaky, the report said. Officers also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found narcotics, a digital scale and a Glock 43X, according to the report.

Walker was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of Schedule II drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule VI drugs with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.