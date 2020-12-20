Little Rock Notebook

2021 budget still

on board agenda

The Little Rock Board of Directors adjourned Tuesday without approving the 2021 municipal budget and spent much of the meeting wrangling over parliamentary procedure and hearing public comments about a symbolic resolution expressing no-confidence in the police chief.

Ward 5 Director Lance Hines presented the no-confidence resolution regarding Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey.

With just one Tuesday meeting left on the calendar before the end of the year, city directors will likely have to approve the proposed $272.7 million budget for 2021 at their Dec. 29 meeting.

The proposed 2021 budget represents a reduction of approximately $4 million from the budget approved for this year.

City directors already had to adjust the 2020 budget because of the covid-19 pandemic's effect on Little Rock's finances.

Board members approved an amended 2020 budget in early November based on the reduction in revenue and $7.6 million received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Airline planning

Las Vegas flights

Frontier Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Little Rock and Las Vegas in March, according to an announcement this week from an airport official.

Shane Carter, director of public affairs and governmental relations at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, publicized the new route in a video released Tuesday on Twitter in which Carter pulls a miniature version of the illuminated "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign out of a wrapped Christmas gift.

The number of travelers using the airport is down significantly this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it's unclear how many people will take advantage of a direct flight to Las Vegas three months from now as the outbreak continues to rage nationwide.

Passenger traffic at the Little Rock airport was down 56.6% by last month compared with the same period in 2019, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday.