Arkansas Achievers

• While most students were preparing to start finals late last week, a team of Arkansas State University students was preparing for a different kind of test ... a test of their creativity, scientific curiosity and ingenuity. NASA, as in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, was assigning the grade. The team, calling itself the A-State Science Support System, stepped into its WebEx time slot, following students from Columbia University and Notre Dame, to present its experiment proposal to NASA scientists. Then the team waited. At 2:56 p.m. Monday, joy erupted among the team members as they opened their email from NASA. Their Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) project was selected by NASA's Office of STEM Engagement as one of five in the country to be carried out in 2022 on the International Space Station. Entering the second phase of the competition as one of 10 finalists, the ASU team's project was among five selected for funding with a $20,000 NASA grant. ASU's team is featured in the announcement on NASA's Tumblr page, along with the other winning teams -- from Columbia, Stanford, the University of Idaho, and the University of New Hampshire at Manchester. The ASU team consists of seven students: Benjamin Whitfield of Little Rock, an electrical engineering major and team leader; Landon Perdue of Brookland, Mason Rhodes of Benton and Jacob Oster of Bay, who are mechanical engineering majors; and Katherine Willis of Blue Springs, Mo., Claire Greene of Conway and Hannah Seats of Brookland, who are biological sciences majors.

• The Association for Information Systems awarded Varun Grover, the David D. Glass Endowed Chair and a distinguished professor at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, the Association of Information Systems LEO Award at an international conference Dec. 13. "I am thrilled Varun received such a well-deserved award by the premier organization for information systems," said Matt Waller, dean for the Walton College. "He was recognized as one of best in the world. I am proud of his research, and its influence on other information systems research and scholars." The Association for Information Systems, an international organization with about 5,000 members, that advances the knowledge and practice of information systems, recognized Grover at the International Conference on Information Systems. The LEO Award is given to scholars who have made a global impact in the information systems field, serve as role models, and exhibit exemplary professional and personal integrity.

• Brooke Harton, a teacher at College Hill Middle School in the Texarkana School District, is one of only 58 teachers selected for a National History Day fall professional development program. This new course focuses on using online Library of Congress primary and secondary sources to develop and support student research skills. It is a feature of National History Day's membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Consortium. The 58 teachers selected represent 40 of National History Day's affiliates across the country and around the world. The National History Day network of 58 affiliates includes all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and international school programs in China, South Asia, and South Korea. "This course has particular value now as teachers and students continue to address challenges of nontraditional learning settings required by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic," said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. "The crucial skills Ms. Harton is learning and honing over the course of this series will benefit her students for many years to come. As a Library of Congress TPS Consortium member, we are incredibly fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity for teachers." For several months, Harton will work with her peers around the country and the National History Day staff to build knowledge for teaching with primary sources. Upon completing the series, she will have demonstrated the ability to pair Library of Congress resources with active learning strategies to inspire, engage and support her students. "Ms. Harton is College Hill Middle School's very own fountain of knowledge," commented Leah Sams, principal of College Hill Middle School. "Using primary resources such as diaries, letters and songs, Ms. Harton is teaching our students to think like a historian and develop historical arguments based on primary sources." Sams says she believes this approach has increased student engagement in a way that only a diary in a middle school could. "Ms. Harton is changing the way our students see research and study history."

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.