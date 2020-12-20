Arkansas' bowl trip likely to be short one

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas secured the ninth position in the SEC bowl pecking order Saturday and will determine its bowl destination, likely among the "pool of six" bowls with SEC tie-ins, today.

Typically the SEC, the bowls and the schools arrange bowl berths in a collaborative fashion after the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six and Citrus Bowl choices have been made.

This year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving SEC programs bowl selections that make the most sense to school officials geographically and for team and fan travel considerations is the approach. So Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, in consultation with Coach Sam Pittman and school officials, should get to make his choice after the first eight SEC teams are off the board.

The Razorbacks are almost certain to wind up in a bowl within an 81/2-hour drive of their Fayetteville campus. The Liberty Bowl in Memphis and the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth are the closest postseason sites, followed by the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., and the Texas Bowl in Houston.

"ESPN will have a bowl mania show, and that's when the public will find out where we're going," Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday night. "I don't know where we're going right now. But I'll know some time early afternoon on Sunday, and I'll be working right with Hunter Yurachek on which one we'd like to go to or which one offers us a spot."

The Razorbacks (3-7) earned the ninth spot in the SEC by virtue of their head-to-head win over Tennessee (3-7), which lost 34-13 to Texas A&M on Saturday. LSU self-imposed a bowl ban and is out of the bowl mix.

"In all my conversations, I think the conferences and their bowl partners are going to throw the pre-prescribed selection order out the window a little bit and make matchups that make a little more geographic sense," Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season (formerly the Football Bowl Association) said on a teleconference last week. "Just to save on travel time, travel costs and to make it all as safe as possible. I fully expect you're going to see a lot more regional matchups in bowl games than you typically do."

The SEC is positioned to have three or four teams in the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six bowl games. SEC West champion Alabama (10-0 entering the SEC title game) and runner-up Texas A&M (9-1) look guaranteed for that mix. SEC East champion Florida (8-2 entering the SEC title game) and runner-up Georgia (7-2) are also contenders.

Florida's performance against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game late Saturday will have a bearing on whether the Gators' postseason destination is a New Year's Six game or the Citrus Bowl, whose slot is guaranteed to the SEC Championship Game loser.

If the Gators and Georgia both play in New Year's Six games, Auburn or Missouri would be in line to receive the Citrus Bowl berth.

After Auburn (6-4) and Missouri (5-5), Kentucky (4-6) and Ole Miss (4-6) will get their bowl assignments prior to the Razorbacks, with Mississippi State and South Carolina to follow. Winless Vanderbilt (0-9) is not expected to go bowling.

Pittman said on national early signing day Wednesday that his preference would be a bowl destination where a contingent of Arkansas fans could easily travel.

"Obviously [the] Liberty sticks out because we're close," he said. "Texas sticks out because we recruit that state. Nashville sticks out because it's eight hours from here, whatever, eight-and-a-half, nine hours.

"All those bowls are located well. We just want to go, and when we go, we want to win it. So whichever one we can go in there and play well and win, that's the one we'd like to go to."

The Razorbacks opened bowl practices for a generic opponent Thursday and will add three more opponent-specific practices this week before breaking for Christmas.

The Liberty Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 30, while the Armed Forces, Music City and Texas bowls are all slated for Dec. 31.

The Music City Bowl pits an SEC opponent vs. a team from the Big Ten. The Armed Forces Bowl features an SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup. The Liberty and Texas bowls pit an SEC program vs. a Big 12 team.

Matt Jones of WholeHogSports contributed to this report.