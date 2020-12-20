Arkansas will play TCU in Texas Bowl

Bronze sculptures of bull wearing masks are seen outside NRG Stadium for protection from the coronavirus before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

— Arkansas will conclude the 2020 season in the Texas Bowl.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play TCU on Dec. 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be televised by ESPN.

It will be the first time the Razorbacks and Horned Frogs have met since 2017 when TCU won 28-7 in Fayetteville. Arkansas beat TCU 41-38 in double overtime the year before in Fort Worth, Texas.

Prior to those games, Arkansas and TCU had not played since their final Southwest Conference matchup in 1991. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 44-24-2. The teams have never met in a bowl game.

TCU (6-4) enters the bowl season on a three-game winning streak following victories over Kansas, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech. The Horned Frogs went 5-4 in Big 12.

Arkansas has played once before in the Texas Bowl — a 31-7 victory over Texas in 2014. TCU defeated Houston 20-13 in the second Texas Bowl in 2007.

This will be the third time Arkansas will play a former SWC opponent in a bowl game. The Razorbacks also defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl to cap the 1999 season.

Arkansas (3-7) is in a bowl game for the first time since 2016 when it lost to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. This year’s bowl game will be the Razorbacks’ 43rd in program history.

Due to the altered schedules created by the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA this year eliminated the minimum-win requirement to participate in a bowl game. Teams must win six games to be bowl eligible in most instances.

Arkansas began this season 3-3 but lost four straight games to Florida, LSU, Missouri and Alabama to close the regular season. Four of the Razorbacks’ seven losses this year came to teams that made the New Year’s Six bowl games — Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Half of TCU’s four losses were to New Year’s Six teams Oklahoma and Iowa State at home. The Horned Frogs also lost to Kansas State and at West Virginia.

TCU’s most notable victories this season came against Oklahoma State and Texas. The Horned Frogs overcame a 13-point deficit in their victory over the Cowboys, and handed the then-No. 9 Longhorns their first loss, 33-31, after Texas fumbled at the goal line in the closing minutes in Austin.

TCU is led by 20th-year coach Gary Patterson, who is considered one of college football's top defensive coaches. Under Patterson, TCU has a record of 177-74, has played in the Rose, Fiesta and Peach bowls, and has won conference championships in three separate conferences.

First-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will be the fifth Razorback coach to coach in a bowl game in his first season, and the first to do so since Houston Nutt led Arkansas to the Citrus Bowl in 1998.

Other first-year coaches to take the Razorbacks to bowl games were Ken Hatfield (Liberty Bowl, 1984), Lou Holtz (Orange Bowl, 1977) and John Barnhill (Cotton Bowl, 1946).