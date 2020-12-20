Back to live, as we know it

On March 13, Christian pop star TobyMac was set to play Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The show did not go on.

It was the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in America and concerts and public gatherings were shutting down. Cher had already canceled her March 11 show at the arena.

There hasn't been a concert crowd at Simmons Bank Arena in all that time, although Justin Moore headlined a streaming benefit show from there on April 11 with the arena empty.

There have been no plays at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock or sweaty shows at the White Water Tavern, Vino's Brew Pub or Rev Room, while other venues have continued with events for limited crowds or produced online performances.

We spoke with directors and staff at several Arkansas theaters, clubs and Simmons Bank Arena to get an idea of what the past nine months have been like, with many stages and seats vacant and no clear end to the pandemic in sight.

Will Trice is executive artistic director of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

"Our strategy from the beginning was to minimize our operation as much as we could and basically wait out this storm," says Will Trice, executive artistic director of The Rep. "We decided at the beginning of the pandemic that we weren't going to commit to any programming through the 2021 season."

The pandemic hit The Rep particularly hard as the long-running venue was emerging from a period of suspended operations due to lack of financing and was just regaining its footing when it had to shut down.

There was money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, and donations from supporters, but most of The Rep's 25-30 full-time employees were let go over the summer, Trice says.

"Even with a skeletal operation, we have significant overhead that we have to meet and we don't have our normal revenue coming in," Trice says.

The last production at The Rep's 385-seat Main Stage auditorium was "Ann," which ran through Feb. 23.

"We were in rehearsals for what would have been a fantastic production of 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,'" Trice says. "We were very excited about it."

The past nine months without theater have been "incredibly frustrating as a practitioner and as an audience member," he says. "I think that frustration is felt by everyone who loves theater."

Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has been rescheduled for Jan. 29, 2022, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. John performed at the Academy Awards in February. (AP)

Michael Marion, general manager of the 18,000-seat Simmons Arena, says five of the venue's 25-member staff were let go and others have been partially furloughed.

And while things are going slowly, there is hope for events to start back up in 2021.

"We're working on shows for next year," Marion says. "The family shows — Disney on Ice, monster trucks — are interested in getting out early next year."

Earlier this month, the arena announced it will be the site of the Feb. 20-21 stop on the Professional Bull Riders tour. Over the summer, it was home to a weekly food truck event and will host the KTHV-11 blood drive on Tuesday.

The venue was to hold several big concerts this year, including Hip Hop in the Rock in April and a stop on Elton John's farewell tour in July (the latter has been rescheduled for Jan. 29, 2022).

Marion chuckles at the outlook back in the spring.

"When we shut down, we still thought we'd be doing Elton John on July 30. We just knew it couldn't go past then. We had shows reschedule for the fall, and obviously, all of that has moved. I tell everybody now, 'I just don't know.' We just have to hang in there."

Marion says large shows probably won't be feasible until social distancing requirements are eased.

"When social distancing is relaxed, when governors feel good about the number of people being vaccinated, we'll be able to return to normal," he says. "Industrywide, there is an expectation that will be next summer or into the fall."

A sign of optimism, he points out, and also an indication of how determined people are to see shows, is the low number of refunds requested for postponed arena concerts.

"People want to see shows. I think there is a lot of pent-up demand. We have had very few refunds on the shows that we have rescheduled. People have an expectation that everything is going to be OK and they want to see these artists."

Rebecca Harris (left) and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong star in “The Half-Life of Marie Curie,” an online production presented by TheaterSquared in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of TheatreSquared)

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville had big plans for 2020. It was celebrating its 15th year and its newly opened, award-winning, 50,000-square-foot campus. Its production of "Ann" had been extended and other productions were in the works.

"We were going full-tilt, and then we put everything on hold," says artistic director and co-founder Bob Ford.

"We spent March and April coming up with contingency plans for when we could reopen," he says. "Back in those naive days, we thought we could get going again by the summer."

Stopping operations wasn't in the plans, Ford says, and none of its 30 or so employees have been let go.

"We knew there was a lot we could do to engage people and wanted to fully explore that before taking that nuclear option, which we haven't done."

TheatreSquared started the pivot to online with the Arkansas New Play Festival, a development program that allowed staff to ease into the virtual process and became a regular offering.

"It was a nice, controlled experiment," Ford says. "You weren't doing a full production. A handful of actors would have their scripts in hand and we talk about the script in progress."

Among those scripts was "Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy," which became a full online production in collaboration with TheaterWorks Hartford, a Connecticut nonprofit theater company and was included among the New York Times' Best Theater of 2020.

TheatreSquared is currently streaming Lauren Gunderson's "The Half-Life of Marie Curie," which ends today and an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" by Amy Herzberg and Ford through Dec. 27.

"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" was praised Dec. 3 by Wall Street Journal critic Terry Teachout as "outstanding" and "beautifully staged."

"We have an amazing group of subscribers and it's an obligation to them to provide theater," Ford says. "Folks have been really understanding when our box office tells them we can't get into the theater but we will be streaming it to you. They know that this is a bridge to when we get back into the theater and it keeps our actors and everyone employed in making theater."

■ ■ ■

In the first months of the pandemic, staff at Argenta Community Theater was "playing the short game and we would postpone for a few weeks, then postpone a few more weeks," says Executive Director Laura Grimes.

Now the theater has shifted to "figuring out ways that we can engage with our audience and give our artists a creative outlet in a way that is safe and responsible," she says.

That includes transferring educational programs to virtual platforms and collaborating with other groups to present virtual performances like the recent production of the radio play "War of the Worlds."

"Coming up with ways to engage virtually has been important to us," Grimes says. "We have found that however you are able to adapt and create an outlet has been very well received and enriching for the artists involved."

The theater received a Paycheck Protection Program loan early in the pandemic that allowed it to keep some staff before having to furlough them in May (Grimes is the lone full-time staff member). There was also a small "Ready for Business" grant from the state.

"Our financial model is based on ticket revenue, primarily," she says. "Our expenses are decreased when we're not producing shows, but there are still expenses to be covered."

Grimes has been following the group Be an Arts Hero (beanartshero.com), which advocates for arts relief legislation during the pandemic.

"This industry, by necessity, was the first to close and will be the last to reopen," she says. "I wish we could get to a point where there was at least some additional aid or funding available ... the arts are vital for us to process this as a society. Whether we are consumers of art or performers or participants, it's something that allows us to experience empathy and grow as people. The arts are what we turn to as a balm during this time, yet the practitioners of it have been left out in the cold."

■ ■ ■

In El Dorado, MusicFest 2020 and other concerts scheduled for the Murphy Arts District have been moved to 2021.

The Center for Humanities and the Arts (CHARTS) at the University of Arkansas — Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock was forced to postpone its ambitious 2020-2021 season, which included performances by Bobby McFerrin, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, Ani DeFranco and others.

"It's important that we can do those [shows] in the way they should be done and doing them safely," says Tim Jones, the school's director of public relations and marketing. "We had to reschedule those, and Off the CHARTS came about as an effort to keep the stage going."

Off the CHARTS is a series of streaming events recorded on the CHARTS stage.

Coming events include Ballet Arkansas performing favorites from "The Nutcracker" at 6 p.m. Thursday, a cabaret-style performance by vocalist Drew Jansen and pianist Jimmy Martin of Broadway and pop standards on Jan. 7 and Little Rock Nine member Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Spirit Tawfiq in a program called A Legacy of Resistance: An Intergenerational Conversation about Activism on Feb. 4. All three events are free.

"We have the stage, the lights, cameras," Jones says. "We have people who know what they are doing and it would have been a missed opportunity to leave it all dark. There's a pandemic, but we have a lot of tools at our disposal and great, talented people locally."

Members of The Main Thing are (from left) Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell and Brett Ihler. They perform at The Joint.

The small, nonprofit Weekend Theater in Little Rock canceled its 2020 season but premiered its first virtual event, a fundraiser called "Covid Cabaret," on Nov. 27.

"That was the first thing we've done since covid hit, and it was a success," says Andrea McDaniel, the theater's executive director.

Otherwise, McDaniel says, things have been quiet. There are monthly board meetings and the theater has put out a call for original works.

"We are hoping that next spring we can do a showcase of original plays," she says. "That would be a good thing to start with to reopen ... but we don't want to do it until it is safe for people to come in."

Before the shutdown, the theater was preparing for a production of a musical called "Crowns."

"We're hoping that once we reopen we can revisit that show because people put a lot of work into it," McDaniel says.

At The Foundation of Arts, a nonprofit in Jonesboro, events and educational programming have continued in-person with limited capacity and online, says Executive and Artistic Director Kristi Pulliam.

"We wrote a plan early on to the governor and to the Arkansas Department of Health to have events in person, and they approved it," Pulliam says.

The foundation has also moved to virtual versions of its live events for those who choose not to attend in person.

Under physical distancing guidelines, "we can't seat nearly as many people, so that has created a real struggle financially for us. The virtual programming doesn't bring in enough income. To continue to stay open will be a great challenge, but we will persevere and provide as much programming as possible, both in-person and virtual, in a way that is safe and according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines."

Back in downtown North Little Rock, The Joint, the 100-plus seat theater owned by Steve Farrell and his wife, Vicki, reopened for performances in July after closing in March.

"We're seating 20-30 people and keeping everyone at least six feet apart," says Farrell, who performs with Vicki and Brett Ihler in the comedy team The Main Thing. "There is lots of elbow room and we ask that our customers wear masks at all times."

With diminished capacity cutting into revenue, the venue has established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses (see thejointargenta.com for details).

During Main Thing performances, the Farrells are onstage while Ihler performs in the theater's tech booth.

The venue also features stand-up comedy and improv, but its musical events have been canceled, says Farrell, who adds that crowds have skewed younger during the pandemic as many senior citizens are preferring to stay home.

■ ■ ■

Shows started back up in September at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, the restaurant and concert venue in Little Rock, with limited capacity, masks required and physical distancing.

Though Phase Two of the state's pandemic plan allows two-thirds capacity for venues, Stickyz co-owner Chris King says "we decided we could run at one-third capacity, which means selling about 65 tickets to shows, and are able to space people out safely in this room."

Tickets are sold as reserved seating, a first for the venue, King says.

"When they come in the door, we have their table designated. There's no dance floor or pit."

A few blocks east the 600-capacity Rev Room — which, like Stickyz, King owns with Suzon Awbrey — has been closed since March 13.

"It would be difficult to run even at one-third capacity," he says. "We just don't feel comfortable. Even at one-third capacity, we're talking about 200 people down there."

The number of shows at Stickyz has also been greatly reduced. Where there were once gigs several nights a week, now there are just a few over a span of weeks.

"As the numbers are going up, I'm not sure we will be looking to do anything else," King says last month. "We're just taking it week by week and making sure everyone is following the guidelines."

King started his career booking shows in 1991 and notes that things have changed quite a bit since March.

"It's the only job I've ever had. I've booked over 15,000 gigs, and now I'm working a whole lot less. The things I would normally do throughout my day aren't happening.

"I hope that whenever normalcy comes back around, people will be more appreciative of the arts like live music. I think the $5 cover charge to see a local band might be a thing of the past. People might be willing to pay a little more to see local entertainment and national tours because they have had to be without it for so long."

Someday there will once again be opening nights. We will stand in line to enter a production or concert and sit with dozens, hundreds, thousands of other fans and we will be entertained, moved, affected by the performance of artists on a stage.

As The Rep's Trice says: "It's about an enjoyable, group-shared experience, the energy and electricity that is alive in the room. The audience is gathered in the same place as the artist and we are all experiencing it at the same time. There is nothing like that."