Bills rip Broncos, end Pats' hold on AFC East

DENVER -- Donning gray caps that declared them AFC East champions for the first time since 1995, the Buffalo Bills acted like this was old hat.

"We're going to enjoy it on the flight back home, but we know the job ain't done yet," defensive end Jerry Hughes said after the Bills' 48-19 dismantling of the Denver Broncos officially ended New England's 11-year reign atop the division.

"We still have a lot more to accomplish," added Hughes, who contributed to the Bills' biggest blowout of 2020 with a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown just 17 seconds after Josh Allen's second TD run.

Sporting blue T-shirts that read "Won but not done," the Bills (11-3) acted like the Patriots did all those years when they dominated the division and AFC East titles were mere stepping stones.

"It's great that we're able to do it the first time in 25 years," Allen said. "To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good. At the same time, that's not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that's to win a Super Bowl championship."

No disrespect to those celebrating, of course.

"I know our fans [are] probably going crazy right now," Allen added. "But there's still a lot on the table."

Buffalo Coach Sean McDermott said he received a congratulatory email from Marv Levy, the last Bills coach to win the AFC East.

Allen, who wasn't even born the last time the Bills won the division in 1995, ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more against the team that bypassed him in the 2018 NFL Draft despite his starring at windy Wyoming, just 2½ hours north of Denver.

Asked if the snub by Broncos General Manager John Elway, who chose linebacker Bradley Chubb instead, made this milestone moment any more meaningful, Allen responded, "I'm where I'm supposed to be."

While the Bills have turned things around in Allen's three seasons, the Broncos (5-9) continue to founder. This loss secured their fourth consecutive losing season, something that hadn't happened in Denver since the franchise's futile early days in the 1960s and early '70s.

They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs after a Super Bowl title.

Allen threw for 359 yards, hitting Stefon Diggs 11 times for 147 yards before he suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter, and Cole Beasley eight times for 112 yards.

Allen also tied Jack Kemp's record of 25 career touchdown runs with his second TD on the ground, a 1-yard keeper to the right that was set up by Andre Roberts' 55-yard return of Taylor Russolino's short second-half kickoff.

Allen threw touchdown passes to Dawson Knox and Jake Kumerow, who became the 13th Bills player to catch a TD pass, tying an NFL record held by seven other teams.

Buffalo7141710--48

Denver01306--19

First Quarter

Buf--Knox 9 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:05.

Second Quarter

Buf--Allen 24 run (Bass kick), 10:30.

Den--Gordon 10 run (Russolino kick), 6:28.

Buf--Kumerow 22 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:49.

Den--Fant 6 pass from Lock (kick failed), :05.

Third Quarter

Buf--Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:58.

Buf--Hughes 21 fumble return (Bass kick), 10:41.

Buf--FG Bass 27, :44.

Fourth Quarter

Buf--FG Bass 27, 5:46.

Den--Gordon 8 run (kick failed), 1:52.

Buf--Singletary 51 run (Bass kick), 1:40.

BufDen

First downs2919

Total Net Yards534255

Rushes-yards24-18228-140

Passing352115

Punt Returns4-71-0

Kickoff Returns3-1020-0

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int28-40-020-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-17

Punts1-63.06-48.5

Fumbles-Lost2-12-1

Penalties-Yards8-757-33

Time of Possession33:5026:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Buffalo, Moss 13-81, Singletary 8-68, Allen 3-33. Denver, Gordon 11-61, Lindsay 11-38, Lock 5-37, Freeman 1-4.

PASSING--Buffalo, Allen 28-40-0-359. Denver, Lock 20-32-0-132.

RECEIVING--Buffalo, Diggs 11-147, Beasley 8-112, Singletary 3-16, Knox 2-36, Davis 2-18, Kumerow 1-22, McKenzie 1-8. Denver, Fant 8-68, Gordon 4-20, Patrick 3-14, Lindsay 3-7, Jeudy 1-19, Hamler 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Denver, Russolino 51.

PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as Green Bay reached the end zone on its first three series before hanging on to beat Carolina.

Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass -- his 40th of the season -- and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons; he had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.

Green Bay (11-3) won its fourth in a row and took a half-game lead over New Orleans (10-3) in the race for the NFC's best record. The Packers own a tiebreaker over the Saints after winning 37-30 at New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Under the NFL's new 14-team playoff format this year, only the No. 1 seed in each conference earns a first-round bye.

The Packers built a 21-3 halftime lead before withstanding a comeback attempt from a gritty Carolina team playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.

Carolina had a chance to force overtime when it got the ball at its 20-yard line with 55 seconds and no timeouts remaining. But the Panthers only got to the 26 before losing the ball on downs.

The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games.

Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was 21 of 35 for 258 yards with a touchdown run, but he also had a critical fumble. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 131 yards, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals.

Carolina3076--16

Green Bay71403--24

First Quarter

GB--Tonyan 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:54.

Car--FG Slye 36, 5:57.

Second Quarter

GB--Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:09.

GB--Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 3:58.

Third Quarter

Car--Bridgewater 13 run (Slye kick), 5:15.

Fourth Quarter

Car--FG Slye 22, 8:39.

GB--FG Crosby 51, 3:39.

Car--FG Slye 33, 2:04.

CarGB

First downs2020

Total Net Yards364291

Rushes-yards27-11527-195

Passing24996

Punt Returns3-201-5

Kickoff Returns3-720-0

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int21-35-020-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-95-47

Punts4-45.86-45.8

Fumbles-Lost2-10-0

Penalties-Yards7-665-50

Time of Possession30:5129:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Carolina, Davis 14-59, Bridgewater 4-26, Smith 4-23, Samuel 2-6, Zylstra 1-1, Moore 1-1, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 20-145, Rodgers 5-26, Dillon 1-18, Williams 1-6.

PASSING--Carolina, Bridgewater 21-35-0-258. Green Bay, Rodgers 20-29-0-143.

RECEIVING--Carolina, Moore 6-131, Samuel 4-42, Thomas 3-29, Smith 3-24, Anderson 2-21, Davis 2-2, Armah 1-9. Green Bay, Adams 7-42, Lazard 5-56, Tonyan 3-18, Jones 3-13, Williams 2-14.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets away from Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with tight end Dawson Knox, left, after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock fumbles the ball as he is hit by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)