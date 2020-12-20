OPINION | LET'S TALK: Boring news what we need at 2020's end

Under "normal" circumstances, the TV images would have been like watching paint dry: Monday's news-channel images of people placing votes and announcing winners in various states, interspersed with images of one person giving another a shot.

After a year of such jarring media images as field hospitals set up for covid-19 sufferers ... makeshift and mobile morgues set up for covid-19 victims ... exhausted, sick and desperate health-care workers ... unending lines of cars at food-giveaway stations ... people protesting and rioting in the streets ... wildfires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes, hurricanes and more hurricanes destroying everything in their paths ... businesses closed due to the aforementioned covid ... businesses boarded up due to possible looting from the aforementioned protests, or as protection against those aforementioned hurricanes ... it came down to two sets of images that, under normal circumstances, we wouldn't have thought anything of.

The first set of images: The Electoral College carrying out its duties in our 50 states, solidifying the next president. In Michigan, the House and Senate were closed, and other safety measures reportedly taken, during the meeting of its Electoral College due to "credible threats of violence." Other than that, the day yielded image after image of Electoral College folk doing their duty in rooms bearing unexciting wood paneling and podiums. (Rooms like those in which, I daresay, many of my colleagues who cover government meetings have struggled to stay awake.) The one notable image, and I'm sure he made more than a few of us chuckle, was that of J. Danny Cooper. He was the actor decked out as Uncle Sam as he made remarks during Alabama's Electoral College meeting.

Needless to say, the presidential election has been one heckuva contentious ride and, from what we've seen so far, the drama most likely still isn't over. But this day, one TV commentator indicated, it was important that Americans see images of the country's democratic process being carried out as usual. It was important to hear the winners formally announced at the end of each Electoral College vote, and the cheers for the winner, whichever winner that happened to be. (No surprise that the cheers in Texas were especially loud.)

The second set of images: health-care workers getting covid-19 vaccine shots. The worker sits and assumes the position. The shot administrator swabs that worker's arm, then inserts the needle. Bam.

Yes, there are those who are nervous about those shots, those who are suspicious about the speed at which the vaccines made the scene, those have declared — with the fervency of Patrick Henry declaring "Give me liberty or give me death!" — that they will not stand still for those [expletive deleted] shots. But for others, seeing those workers getting the vaccine represented hope. Hope that in the near future, people will quit dying from a virus that has claimed the lives of beloved celebrities; family matriarchs and patriarchs; young, healthy, vibrant average Joes/Janes; and some of the doctors and nurses who cared for them. Hope that one can finally get out of the dang house, attend parties, balls, weddings and concerts, and travel again without there being possibly deadly consequences.

So yes, images that may have made us all yawn in that other universe long, long ago and far, far away (or so it seems) had many of us glued to our TVs as if we were watching a 0-8 football team suddenly, inexplicably, come alive and trounce the 8-0 conference champs. And thus ends our Salvador Dali-on-crack 2020 ... almost.

I wish we could say we've permanently turned a corner on the chaos, but that would be naive. Sadly, there's enough anger, enough animosity/hatred, enough injustice, enough violence, and enough covid-19 spreading to continue to go around. And the very day the Electoral College votes were cast and the first vaccinations were given, America passed the 300,000 mark in deaths from the virus.

Someday, it may be the case where actually watching paint dry will indeed be a luxury. For now, Monday's images represented a moment of comfort — Calgon if you will — in the midst of some serious cray-crayity. Somebody needed to see it. Somebody needed that particular Christmas present.

