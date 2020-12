The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

v 1400 W. Markham St., commercial, Lisa Craig, 7 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $1,400.

72202

v 224 E. Seventh St., residential, Monica Brown, midnight Dec. 10, property valued at $10.

v 922 S. Schiller St., residential, Kenneth Johnson, midnight Dec. 11, property valued at $456.

72204

v 1701 S. Harrison St., commercial, LaShannon Spence, 4:01 p.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

v 3501 W. 11th St., residential, Hood Johnson, 12:08 p.m. Dec.11, property valued at $100.

v 2306 S. Taylor St., residential, Rodriquez Roy, 4:30 p.m Dec. 14, property value unknown.

72205

v 3410 Lamar St., residential, ReDonia Holmes, 10:34 p.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $501.

72206

v 2106 S. Cross St., residential, MaCayla Minger, 4:29 a.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

v 3124 S. Arch St., residential, Jerry Robinson, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $2,900.

72209

v 5601 S. University Ave., commercial, LaTasha Robinson, 7:29 a.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

v 9900 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, James Franks, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

v 9712 Mann Road, commercial, Dustin Luttrell, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $3,000.

v 4804 Terra Vista, residential, Monica Peyton, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 11, property value unknown.

v 25 Sheraton Dr., commercial, Meadowcliff Elementary School, 12:26 p.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

v Two Eaton Dr., residential, Elise Davis, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13, property value unknown.

v 6424 Harvey St., residential, Antonio Ochoa, midnight Dec. 12, property valued at $2,000.

72210

v Five Augusta Court, residential, Nick Davis, 4 p.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $301.

72211

v 3400 S. Bowman Road, residential, Vianna Martinez, 3:25 a.m. Dec. 13, property value unknown.

v 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Alaina Bradley, midnight Dec. 13, property valued at $400.

v 11614 Chipwood Dr., residential, Charleisha Morgan, 3:40 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $100.

72227

v 1221 Reservoir Road, residential, Kristian LeDoux, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $116.