Christmas film offers local touch

MERRY "MR. CHRISTMAS" It is December 1941 in Eureka Springs, and all Joel Carter wants is to get his little girl a bicycle for Christmas. Money is tight, though, and 5-year-old Carol Lee might not get that sweet bike she's been begging for since the Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalog came in the fall.

This is the story of "Mr. Christmas," the award-winning family movie written, produced and directed by Camden native Beth Brickell. It debuted in 2005 on PBS and is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and Tubi. DVDs are also available from Brickell's production company, luminousfilms.net.

Brickell began her career as an actress, studying in the 1960s with famed instructor Lee Strasberg in New York City and is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. After moving to Hollywood, she landed a starring role alongside Dennis Weaver and a 650-pound bear named Bruno in "Gentle Ben," which ran from 1967-69. She has appeared in dozens of plays, TV series and films, and has directed television movies "A Rainy Day" and "Summer's End" (which was filmed in Clarendon with a mostly Arkansas cast), and episodes of the CBS series "Knot's Landing."

"Mr. Christmas," which stars Jace Mclean, Jen Celene Little, Ireland Rose Maddox and Abigail Kinslow, still holds a special place in Brickell's heart.

"It was a wonderful experience," she says last week from her home in Los Angeles, where she has been working on her memoirs. "I went to New York to cast the mother and father, but all of the other actors are Arkansans."

The movie's executive producers -- Jo Ellen Ford, John Bell and Hayden McIlroy -- were also Arkies.

Eureka Springs was an excellent setting, she says.

"It's Victorian, and our film take place in 1941. Eureka Springs was perfect for the period that we needed to shoot. At Christmas, all of the stores are decorated with lights, and red and green ribbons. I asked if they would leave up their decorations. We weren't filming until February and March, but the town left up everything for us. ... Arkansas is my favorite place to film."

"Mr. Christmas" won Best Family Film at the Moondance Film Festival and an Award of Excellence from the Film Advisory Board in Los Angeles. The School Library Journal said: "This heartwarming film will be a holiday classic," and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called it "a welcome addition to TV's holiday special roster."

