Christmas gift ideas abound for hunters, anglers

Just in time for Christmas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sent me my first Triple Trophy Award.

The packet contained an 81/2-by-11 inch certificate and a cool embroidered patch, as well as a form letter congratulating me for being an "elite" hunter. For as hard as I worked for it, I consider it one of my best Christmas gifts ever. If you are still looking for your perfect Christmas gift, there are plenty of easier options.

Waders

More than half of duck season remains, and the Light Goose Conservation Order comes after that. If your waders are leaky or worn out, Christmas is the perfect time to replace them.

I don't have a particular recommendation for waders. I've owned premium brands that lasted one season, and I've had generic brands that were virtually indestructible. My current pair, which I've been using since 2015, is in that category.

Search for waders with attributes that contribute to comfort and longevity. I have long used 5mm Neoprene because of its excellent insulating qualities, but under-layer garments made of modern fabrics are so efficient that negate the need for thick neoprene, especially with the mild winters that have become our norm. Also, thick neoprene is heavy. It makes long walks through flooded timber arduous and sweaty. My next pair will have no more than 3.5mm of neoprene.

I like Velcro shoulder straps better than plastic clips.

Boot-foot waders need to be made of thick, puncture resistant material. I like 1,500 grams of Thinsulate in my boots to make standing around in cold water more tolerable. I also like a couple of big, water-resistant pockets on the front.

Pay as much for these features as you like, keeping in mind that a heavy price does not guarantee that your waders won't leak, split a seam or tear.

GPS

A global positioning satellite unit is valuable for getting around unfamiliar country and even familiar woods. The Garmin GPSMAP 64SX is an excellent choice for advanced and casual orienteering. The water-resistant unit has a 2.6-inch color screen and is preloaded with TopoActive Maps, a considerable upgrade from the basic topographic maps that accompanied earlier Garmin models like the popular eTrex.

All of the buttons and controls are on the front of the unit, so you don't have to search for tiny controls on the sides. The GPSMAP 64X is available locally, and it is often on sale for $250.

Multitools

Every hunter and angler needs a multitool. No outing occurs where you don't need a knife. You'll often need a screwdriver, and it's almost certain you will need a pair of needle-nose pliers.

I've used every multitool available, and my favorite is the Leatherman Wingman. It has spring-action needlenose pliers and regular pliers, wire cutter, wire stripper, a small knife made of 420 high carbon steel, spring-action scissors, bottle opener, can opener, Phillips screwdriver medium and small slot screwdrivers, and, of course, a file. It also has a pocket clip and a Cordura pouch with a belt loop.

I have used the Wingman to rewire a boat trailer, to unwind coated decoy line from around a boat prop spindle and to remove the prop from the spindle. I have one in my turkey hunting kit, in my duck hunting blind bag and in my camp box, but only because I found a pile of them on closeout for $9.99 each. MSRP is about $60.

Waterfowl ammo

Lately I have been using Winchester Blind Side ammo. It has been around for a while and is advertised for its precisely packed column of hexagonal shot and Diamond Cut wad. For hunting in timber and in open environments, No. 2 Blind Side works exceptionally well in my Remington V3 12-gauge with a modified Carlson's extended choke tube. It is available locally for about $27 per box.

Turkey ammo

Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) is all the rage among turkey hunters. It is so effective in sub-gauge shotguns that many hunters have traded their 12-gauges for .410 gauge. I am not ready to make that leap, but pattern testing in June confirmed that TSS fired from a 20-gauge is comparable to the performance I get with Hevi-Shot in my 12-gauge.

Several manufacturers load TSS. My favorite with my Winchester SX3 20-gauge is Federal No. 9. It prints astonishing patterns at 30 and 40 yards, and that's what I will use in the spring. It's expensive, and it's worth it.