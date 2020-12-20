UA Notebook

Enrollment dips

1.5% from 2019

Enrollment numbers so far for the spring semester at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville show a 1.5% decline compared with a similar time last year, UA's top enrollment officer said in an email.

Enrollment directly affects university budgets since tuition dollars are a key part of total revenue.

"We have heard from a few students that they wish to defer for a semester until the pandemic is over, but for the most part, we think students are just moving more slowly," Suzanne McCray, UA's vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions, said in an email Friday. 'The registration numbers have been improving each week, and we think that will continue."

McCray said the percentage decline for all undergraduate students was 3.2% as of Friday.

"Male undergraduates are down 6.2%. First generation students are down 2.2, a group we thought might be more affected than others, but is not," McCray said.

UA's spring undergraduate enrollment total for 2020 -- calculated after classes began but before the pandemic -- was 21,334 students.

McCray said graduate student enrollment is up 8.6% compared with a similar time last year. The final spring 2020 graduate student enrollment was 4,023, not including law students.

This fall UA's total enrollment increased by about 0.01% compared with the fall of 2019, with 27,562 total students compared with 27,559 in the fall of 2019, according to university data.

Dean of libraries

takes job in D.C.

Dennis Clark, dean of libraries at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is leaving the university for a job with the Library of Congress.

Clark joined UA in August 2019 and will become chief of research and reference services with the Library of Congress.

UA has appointed Lynda Coon, dean of the university's Honors College, as interim dean of libraries beginning Jan. 1, according to an announcement. Coon will continue to lead the Honors College.

The main campus library at UA is undergoing an extensive renovation that has closed off the building's upper two floors. The project has an estimated cost of $25 million, according to the university.

"Dennis has provided exceptional leadership in our libraries, overseeing a vital renovation project while navigating the challenges of this calendar year to ensure our campus community has the resources it needs to conduct its academic and research endeavors," Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said in a statement.

Commencement

ceremonies held

FAYETTEVILLE -- In-person commencement ceremonies began Thursday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

About 1,900 spring, summer and fall graduates registered to take part in 10 ceremonies scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, according to the university.

No UA commencement ceremony was held in the spring because of the pandemic.

For the December ceremonies, the university submitted an event plan that was accepted by the state Department of Health.

The university's plan stated that face coverings would be required, and that six guest tickets would be allotted per graduate so as to ensure physical distancing, among other safety measures.

All but a small ceremony for architecture graduates was set to take place at Bud Walton Arena.

Cordia Harrington, a businesswoman who founded the Nashville, Tenn.-based The Bakery Cos., on Thursday received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Harrington earned a bachelor's degree from UA in 1975.