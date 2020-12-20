Defense tames high-powered Colts

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway had his concerns about facing Rivercrest's high-powered offense going into Saturday's Class 4A state title game.

The one thing the Saints' seventh-year coach had no reservations about was how his defense would respond to the challenge.

Shiloh Christian scored 28 points off either turnovers or forcing Rivercrest to give the ball up on downs. The Saints also came away with a safety in the fourth quarter that polished off their 58-20 victory at War Memorial Stadium.

"I was extremely proud of our staff, the way they put things together," Conaway said after his team came away with its first championship since 2010. "That was a very good Rivercrest Colt team, and we had our hands full. We knew [Kam Turner] and [Keshawn Scott] were going to be what they were.

"And just the way our guys responded to the plan and executed the plan was incredible. The defense played great."

The Colts had scored at least 35 points in each of their previous 13 games, including 55 in a 55-35 victory over Warren in last week's semifinals. Turner and Scott had combined for 6,637 yards of offense and scored 88 touchdowns prior to the final. The duo did have their moments Saturday afternoon and finished with nearly 350 yards combined.

But the Colts weren't as effective, especially with Turner hobbled by an ankle injury he suffered a week ago.

"It changed play-calling quite a bit, probably not necessarily our play-calling but their defensive play-calling," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "[Shiloh Christian] knew the other kids didn't throw it nearly as good. So they could just pin their ears back and come for the run, and they did that several times.

"Our jet sweeps, they were already standing there. Keshawn does a great job reading it a lot of times, but when they know you're not going to throw it, it gives them the advantage."

The Shiloh Christian defense stepped up in crucial moments, particularly just before halftime.

Rivercrest trailed 28-13 but was sitting inside the Shiloh Christian 20 when defensive back Cooper Hutchinson picked off a Turner pass at the 1 and returned it 16 yards with 5:50 remaining in the second quarter. Shiloh Christian scored a touchdown 14 plays later.

"If you don't score with them, you're going to have a hard time," Fleming said. "We had a chance right there at the end of the first half to get right back with them a score. If we do that and we don't have the kickoff where we fumbled it to start the second half ... the kids build on that, too. Any time the momentum gets turned, it hurts you."

The Colts later turned the ball over on downs twice in the third quarter inside the Saints' 10. Both times, Shiloh Christian responded with touchdowns.

"We felt like it took us a few drives to really adjust to their speed," Conaway said. "We've not seen speed like that in a while. But once we adjusted to it and once we tackled it, I think it gave our guys on defense some confidence. They played very, very solid the rest of the game.

"The two or three stops inside the goal line, inside the red zone that our defense got, especially in that first half, made all the difference. We were able to go in with a lot of momentum. Had they scored right before half, that momentum would've shifted, and it would've changed the entire process of our halftime planning."