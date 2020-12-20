North Little Rock Notebook

Drive-in sets films

for Christmas Day

The drive-in movie theater in North Little Rock is set to show a triple feature on Christmas Day.

The drive-in, at 7318 Windsong Drive, will play "The Breakfast Club" at 5 p.m., "Dazed and Confused" at 7 p.m. and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" at 9 p.m. for $30 per vehicle.

People can skip a film if they wish.

Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.com.

Participants who are driving cars to the show are asked to select front row spots in section one, and those who will arrive in trucks, SUVs or vans are asked to select spots in section two.

Holiday crafts kits

offered by library

The William F. Laman Public Library is offering holiday-themed crafts and science, technology, engineering and math packets at the Main Branch.

The library, at 2801 Orange St., is offering a "Grinch's Heart Science Experiment" and "Christmas Tree" creative kits to those who are interested. Packets are available with curbside service to people who call the library at (501) 758-1720.

Theater organizes

daily holiday tales

The Argenta Community Theater is organizing a The Twelve ACTs of Christmas event virtually this year, allowing participants to tune in for a holiday tale every day until Thursday.

Each night until Christmas Eve the Argenta Community Theater will upload a video to its website that contains a family-friendly holiday tale, read aloud by past members of the organization's "A Christmas Carol" company. The event has been going on since Dec. 13, and the past videos are still available.

The Twelve ACTS of Christmas is presented by the Tenenbaum Foundation, a private group that focuses its giving in the Central Arkansas area. Each night is sponsored by different individuals, families and businesses.