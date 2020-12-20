Dugger a dual problem vs. McGehee

The Harding Academy Wildcats, long noted for their potent offense, also play defense well and followed a star of both units to a 71-44 victory over McGehee in the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday.

Senior wide receiver and free safety Ty Dugger caught 10 passes from senior quarterback Caden Sipe, the game's MVP, for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a team-high six solo tackles and intercepted two passes, the first of which he returned 22 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.

He had two other scores in the second quarter on catches of 57 and 64 yards that completed one-play scoring drives. The final of those scores gave Harding Academy a 35-14 halftime lead.

"We really like to play defense," Dugger said. "I love it. Defense is a lot of fun, especially the picks."

Dugger said he didn't realize how well he had played until his fifth touchdown gave Harding Academy a 56-28 lead with two seconds left in the third quarter.

"It's probably the best game I have ever played in my life," Dugger said.

Sipe and Dugger, 6-1, 190 pounds, said they have played football together since they were third-graders at Harding Academy. Coach Neil Evans said the bond between the two is easy to recognize.

"Those guys are easy to coach because of the character that they have," he said. "I'm very humbled that I get to be part of their experience with them."

Sipe completed 22 of 27 passes for 430 yards and 8 touchdowns.

"He is always open, and when he's not, and I have to scramble. We're just always on the same page," Sipe said. "We've been best friends since the third grade. We're on the same page, and it just always works out."

A 15-yard, first-down pass from Sipe to Dugger came after Sipe scrambled to his right on a scoring drive late in the third quarter.

"He knows what I'm going to do, and I know what he's going to do," Sipe said. "It's just something we've always had going on."

"It goes both ways with us," Dugger said. "It always has."

Dugger, the MVP of Harding Academy's 51-26 Class 3A championship victory over Osceola last season, caught second-half touchdown passes or 2 and 29 yards.

McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock said the long-term friendship between Sipe and Dugger is evident to him.

"You can definitely see that those guys have a relationship," Haddock said. "They made some big plays tonight."

"There's no question about the amount of chemistry that they have," Evans said. "The chemistry and the connection they have allows for a lot of on-field adjustments to take place that make them so powerful. Whatever expectations I could have set for them, they would've met because of their character."

Dugger said his second-quarter scoring outburst happened too fast for him to appreciate at that stage of the game.

"It just happened back to back, so it was kind of shocking," he said. "The way they played man-to-man coverage across the board, when it's just me and one guy, I think I can take him."