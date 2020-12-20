OPINION | LISTEN UP: Earth music pioneer Paul Winter releases 'Light'

Beauty calls in the form of a return of longtime vets Paul Winter and Keith Jarrett and singer Melody Gardot, a relative newcomer, and a cool guitarist from Wales.

◼️ Paul Winter, "Light of the Sun," Living Music

As the title suggests, the acclaimed soprano saxophonist's latest is an album of warm tones and compositions. Usually labeled as New Age, Winter is best known as a pioneer of world music and what is known as earth music, where the voices of the wild blend with classical, jazz and world music.

The real beauty of Winter's career is the depth he brings to his music — compositionally and spiritually — and a gentleness that relaxes and inspires. But musical wallpaper it's not. And at 81, Winter has created one of his best — "Sun" shines brightly.

An acoustic guitar is a lovely introduction to "Canto Triste (Sad Song)," while the striking "The Well-Tempered Wood Thrush" and "Canyon Chaconne" recall his collaboration with R. Carlos Nakai on "Canyon," where birds also played a role. A wolf's howl on "Wolf Eyes" underscores his longtime commitment to environmental awareness.

Longtime fans will find this an especially rich, rewarding album. Winter doesn't recycle past triumphs here; he creates new ones.

For those who follow the annual Paul Winter Consort & Friends Solstice concerts, which was virtual this year due to the pandemic, "Everybody Under the Sun: Voices of Solstice Volume 1: The Singers" is a 30-song, two CD compilation which should tide us over until 2021. Some high points: Pete Seeger on "How Can I Keep From Singing," Gary Booker's "In My Life," Mali's Abdoulaye Diabate's "Prayer, Suite Port-au-Prince" and the Winter Consort's collaboration with Russia's Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble on "Minuit/Auld Lang Syne."

◼️ Keith Jarrett, "Budapest Concert," ECM

For those who loved Jarrett's superb "Koln Concert" from 1975, this recently released two-CD set of improvised music performed live in 2016 in Budapest, Hungary, may be nearly its equal. It was recorded on the same tour as last year's release "Munich 2016." For Jarrett, who is of Hungarian descent, the Budapest concert was something of a homecoming.

It's a recording to treasure for other reasons. Jarrett, who had two strokes in 2018, has lost the use of his left hand, which brings his brilliant career to a likely conclusion.

The first track on the first disc of "Budapest" explores and reflects on his admiration of composer Bela Bartok. It is an impassioned performance that seems somewhat dark, but is an ultimately illuminating 15 minutes of music. The melancholy "IV" explores some blues tones.

The second disc is lighter in its mood with the soothing "V." Perhaps the most inviting track in terms of its breadth and range, is "VI." On this one, Jarrett touches stride, blues and even swing. It is lighthearted and even humorous at times. On "VII," he references folk and pop songs such as "Shenandoah" and the Beatles' "Hey Jude."

Jarrett covers two standards in the encores, an especially memorable and stark "It's a Lonesome Old Town" and a desolate reading of "Answer Me, My Love."

◼️ Melody Gardot, "Sunset in Blue," Universal

The lush and torchy new album by Melody Gardot aches with passion and romance in a mix of jazzy and Brazilian-toned songs that ring with emotional truth and beauty. Produced once again by Larry Klein, the album's intimacy is comforting, soothing and reassuring.

There is an undeniable blissful glow in Gardot's voice.

The album opens with a Gardot original, "If You Love Me Let Me Know," which has a Sarah Vaughan-Dinah Washington vibe. Songs include a sexy "You Won't Forget Me," Elton John's "Love Song," with its Brazilian vibe and fresh-sounding versions of pop classics "Moon River" and the melancholic "I Fall in Love Too Easily."

Welsh-born guitarist Gwenifer Raymond’s new album is “Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain.”

◼️ Gwenifer Raymond, "Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain," Tompkins Square

Acoustic guitarist Gwenifer Raymond, who recorded her second album in a basement flat in Brighton, England, draws on her Welsh upbringing in this rather raw, at times Delta dark and foreboding recording. And, yes, strange lights above a mountain near her childhood home figure into all of this, including the album's eerie title song.

Raymond's playing at times takes on a folk-punk drive that startles and involves the listener.

The spooky "Hell for Certain" is an unsettlingly thick, scary blues. Her precise playing shines on "Gwaed am Gwaed (Blood for Blood)," which is loaded with the creepiness of someone — or something — sneaking up on you.

If you love John Fahey and appreciate John Holcomb, Raymond's daring musicality should satisfy.

◼️ The Staple Singers, "Come Go With Me," Craft

This boxed-set of all the Staple Singers' Stax Records albums will be a revelation to those who only know the group from its hit singles or maybe have "The Best of The Staple Singers" collection. A respected gospel act that started recording in the mid-1950s, they joined the soul music label Stax Records in 1968. The group's spiritual and musical vibe wasn't set aside, it enhanced songs such as "I'll Take You There" and "Respect Yourself."

What's cool about this set is hearing their evolution from the direction-seeking "Soul Folk in Action" to hitting their stride on 1972's "Be Altitude" when the group established itself as hitmakers. The set has thrills galore, thanks to the unmistakable and powerful voice of Mavis Staples, who continues to make vital recordings as a solo artist. The set also includes a CD of rarities and live recordings.

◼️ Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche, "I Can Still Hear You," Storysound

The Roches was a trio of sisters whose rather eccentric songs were anchored with astounding lead and harmony vocals. Their a cappella rendering of "The Hallelujah Chorus" (which they sang on "Saturday Night Live") was spellbinding. The eldest Roche (Maggie) died in 2017, and sisters Suzzy and Terre have continued performing separately and together.

Here, Suzzy Roche's daughter, Lucy Wainwright Roche (her father is Loudon Wainwright III), joins her mother on this lovely, reflective album. It evokes the Roches' vibe, with thoughtful songs that touch on the coronavirus reality, fears and vulnerability.

The album includes Maggie Roche's song "Jane," about overlooked women who deserved more appreciation. Other standouts include the traditional "Factory Girl," "Little" and "Ruins." Amy Saliers of Indigo Girls is on several songs, including "Factory Girl."

SINGLES

◼️ In case you missed it, the Unrighteous Brothers — singers Paul Cauthen and Orville Peck — have recorded killer versions of the Righteous Brothers hits "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling" and "Unchained Melody." Beautiful. Would love to hear a full album of duets; the videos are on youtube.com.

◼️ Finally, two last Christmas songs: Pianist George Winston has released a New Orleans-inspired version of "Silent Night." Very cool and it's a benefit for Feeding America. Winston has been an active supporter of local food banks since 1984. Also, check out Ruston Kelly's wonderfully heartfelt and raw "O Holy Night."

