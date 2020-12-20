Hobbled Buckeyes lean on RB Sermon

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, top, is sent flying by Northwestern defensive back A.J. Hampton (11) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back Trey Sermon got the message Saturday.

He'd heard Coach Ryan Day preach about everything the Buckeyes overcame to reach this season's Big Ten Championship Game. He also heard Day urging players to overcome more obstacles in the second half.

So Sermon delivered -- with a record-breaking performance.

He ran for 331 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns, helping No. 4 Ohio State rally past No. 14 Northwestern 22-10 for its fourth consecutive conference crown and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

"I'm aware of my ability and I know I'm more than capable of playing my game, which is making guys miss and playing at the second level," the Big Ten championship game MVP said. "When I'm in the zone, I feel like the game just really slows down and I can see everything develop, make the right reads and make the right cuts."

Sermon used the combination of vision and speed to average 11.4 yards on 29 carries against one of the nation's top defenses, breaking Eddie George's single-game school record and the Big Ten Championship Game mark.

The former Oklahoma back did it all when the Buckeyes (6-0) needed him most, too.

Quarterback Justin Fields said he couldn't throw the ball late in the game because of a sprained right thumb. Starting running back Master Teague left in the first half with an undisclosed injury, and star receiver Chris Olave was inactive and didn't make the trip.

With Ohio State struggling and down 10-6 at halftime, it had a familiar feel to Day.

"This game was a microcosm of what this whole season has been," Day said. "These guys, they've been gritty, they're tough. They've been through so much and they just don't flinch."

For Northwestern (6-2) it was agonizing.

The Wildcats led from the moment Cam Porter scored on a 9-yard run with 4:03 left in the first quarter until the moment Sermon answered with a 9-yard run to give the Buckeyes a 13-10 lead with 2:41 left in the third.

In between, Northwestern settled for a field goal on one drive and blew another scoring chance when Peyton Ramsey was picked off in the end zone to open the second half.

Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards and ran effectively, too. But he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble -- all in the final two quarters.

"I'm just hurting for our seniors," Coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We didn't come down here to play hard, we came down here to win, and not to get the job done is bitterly disappointing."

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

NO. 9 CINCINNATI 27,

NO. 23 TULSA 24

CINCINNATI -- Cole Smith made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 9 Cincinnati a victory over No. 23 Tulsa in a rainy American Conference Championship game.

Alec Pierce had a career-high 146 yards receiving on five catches, Desmond Ridder passed for 269 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, and Jerome Ford added a 42-yard scoring run for the Bearcats (9-0).

Tulsa (6-2) reached the conference championship game following three consecutive losing seasons. It was the Golden Hurricane's first appearance in the AAC title game.

Tulsa tied it with 3:41 remaining on Zach Smith's 13-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana. But the Golden Hurricane defense jumped offside on a hard count on fourth-and-2, giving the Bearcats a first down at the 19 to set up Smith's kick.

After Jarrell White's interception ended a promising drive for Tulsa, the Bearcats went ahead 7-0 on Ford's 42-yard touchdown run. Pierce had a pair of acrobatic catches in the first quarter. He had a one-armed catch to help set up the first touchdown. His 45-yard grab led to a field goal.

Jaxon Player's recovery of Ridder's fumble at the Bearcats 28 set up Corey Taylor's 10-yard TD run that tied it at 10.

Tulsa struggled to cover Pierce. He had 126 yards receiving yards in the first half, including a 36-yard TD catch to help Cincinnati take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

MOUNTAIN WEST

NO. 24 SAN JOSE STATE 34,

BOISE STATE 20

LAS VEGAS -- Former University of Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead No. 24 San Jose State to its first Mountain West Conference championship.

The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with Boise State (5-2).

Starkel broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr's title-game record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in a victory over Utah State.

It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel's career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.

SEC

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M 34, TENNESSEE 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 5 Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff by mauling Tennessee by three touchdowns.

Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead the Aggies to a 34-13 victory against the Volunteers on Saturday.

Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.

Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its past eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt's future as Vols coach.

Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.

LSU 53, MISSISSIPPI 48

BATON ROUGE -- Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving, and his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 remaining lifted the Tigers to a victory over Mississippi.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral quickly drove the Rebels into LSU territory in the final minute, but his sixth turnover of the game on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye ended the threat and allowed the Tigers (5-5) to avoid their first losing season since 1999.

Freshman LSU QB Max Johnson, who won his first career start in stunning fashion at Florida a week earlier, passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also scored on a 1-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Corral was intercepted five times -- twice by Jay Ward and once each by Gaye, Todd Harris and Jabril Cox -- but passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, the last on a pin-point, over-the-shoulder throw to Braylon Sanders that put the Rebels (4-5) ahead 41-40 early in the fourth quarter of a game that LSU had led 37-21 in the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 51,

MISSOURI 32

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State.

After weeks of floundering offensively, Mississippi State (3-7) finally got many of their young weapons working in tandem. The Bulldogs racked up 446 yards of total offense in the game, including a season-high 151 yards on the ground. Their previous high was 87 yards in a loss to Arkansas in the second game of the year.

Missouri (5-5, 5-5) logged 342 yards of total offense, but many of them after the outcome of the game was already decided, and they turned the ball over four times.

Northwestern wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) catches a pass as Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the end zone during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs between Northwestern defenders Paddy Fisher (42) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) struggles for yardage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) runs with the ball as Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett defends and teammate John Raine (0) watches during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) throws over Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State running back Master Teague III, left, runs with the ball past Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) celebrates after scoring during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)