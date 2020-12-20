Hogs make top 5 of Clarendon junior

Clarendon junior athlete Quincey McAdoo narrowed his list of schools to five Wednesday. Three are SEC schools, including the University of Arkansas.

"The top five, they're recruiting me the most," McAdoo said. "Those colleges are the ones I talk to the most, and the ones I'm feeling the most comfortable with and feel at home with. Don't have to talk about football and stuff like that."

McAdoo, 6-3, 185 pounds, named Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida State as his other top schools. Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Miami, Mississippi State and Baylor also have offered.

He said he believes the Hogs will continue to improve under Coach Sam Pittman.

"Arkansas made the list because every player in Arkansas would love to make a change in their home state," said McAdoo, who's being recruited to play receiver. "Every Arkansas kid's dream is to put on for the state. I feel like Arkansas is going to be changing dramatically throughout the years, and I feel like I can help."

McAdoo doesn't see much of the sideline during games. He averaged between about 100 to 120 snaps a game this season while recording 53 rushes for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 26 receptions for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns while playing running back and receiver.

He had 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 4 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including one for a score, while playing defensive back. He also returned 9 kickoffs for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 6 punt returns for 90 yards.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network plans to be in Clarendon on Jan. 6 to meet with McAdoo and Lions Coach Dusty Meek.

"Great height, strong hands, big-time speed and body control," Lemming said. "He's a legit four-star player. Has the potential to become a go-to receiver at the next level."

McAdoo has noticed the Razorbacks already have three commitments for the 2022 class, including two from Arkansas.

"Coach Pittman is doing a good job, and they have a good '22 class," he said. "I saw the commits. I feel like there's a good chance of being great."

He communicates with other junior in-state prospects with offers from the Hogs, including Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna and linebacker Kaiden Turner; Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer; and offensive tackle E'Marion Harris of Joe T. Robinson.

"We talk if we all went there, how it will be and how we all can come in and change the program," McAdoo said.

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp is McAdoo's lead recruiter.

"That's my dude," he said. "I call him anytime. I can call him anytime at night, anytime of the day and he answers. He just feels like a true coach to me.

"He never sugarcoats anything. He always keeps it real. He tells me how important I am and how important it would be if I land there. How he can develop me and shows me the type of workout program I would be on if I come there."

His household has Razorbacks and Seminoles fans.

"My mom likes the Razorbacks and the Seminoles," he said. "My stepdad is a die-hard Razorback fan. You should see the house. My little brother is a Seminole fan, too."

The school he attends will make him fell at home and like he belongs.

"I want to make a decision like soon," McAdoo said. "Probably before this school year ends. Anywhere between January and some time in the spring."

