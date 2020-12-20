It's a fine time to settle up Bielema lawsuit

It was great to hear Bret Bielema landed the head coaching job at Illinois.

Exactly what that means for the lawsuit between him and the Razorback Foundation remains to be seen.

It might shore up the foundation's claim Bielema did not seriously seek another head coaching job earlier, which is why it stopped paying him after shelling out more than $4 million of the almost $12 million he feels he is due.

Bielema landed the job in the Big Ten, where he had much greater success than in the SEC. He did fine work at Wisconsin by compiling a 68-24 record.

What it should mean is a settlement, but who knows.

According to reports, Illinois will pay Bielema $4.2 million a year, which is exactly what he was making at the University of Arkansas when he was fired after coming off the field from the final game of 2017.

Since then, Bielema has worked as an assistant coach in the NFL and was with the New York Giants this season.

This should be a win-win situation for Bielema. He never seemed to adjust to the speed of the game in the SEC, so he's back in a familiar league and a much more familiar recruiting area.

Speaking of Bielema, perhaps the best offensive lineman he recruited at Arkansas was Frank Ragnow, who is tougher than a claw hammer on a peanut shell.

Last week, Ragnow broke his throat and wasn't able to talk. He kept playing for the Detroit Lions.

After visiting several specialists this week, it appears to be unknown how much damage was done to his vocal cords. That didn't stop Ragnow from asking -- most likely in writing, since he's under strict orders not to talk -- to play today against Tennessee.

It was decided it's best for Ragnow to take the week off.

Ragnow was drafted in the first round by the Lions, spent a season at guard and then moved to center. He is considered one of the best in the NFL.

Even after the throat injury last week, he didn't allow a quarterback sack or hit.

Horses are in training at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, and the $100 million construction project is charging toward the finish line despite covid-19 throwing plans a little behind.

At a soft opening of The Bugler -- a five-star restaurant on the first turn -- spirits were good and the food was even better.

The casino part of Oaklawn is open and complying with all covid-19 restrictions. Every other machine is not in play, and tables are limited to three people.

Masks are required, which currently makes the casino a nonsmoking facility.

It was hoped that the new hotel, next to The Bugler, would open in late January, but General Manager Wayne Smith said things had been delayed because of the virus. They are hoping for a grand opening in April.

Admittedly, it was fun to pick a six-game parlay and bet a few bucks.

It was really fun Saturday when Texas A&M covered. But when Oklahoma won by six instead of the seven that was needed to cover, it wasn't so much fun anymore.

Today we get the announcement of the College Football Playoff final four. Let it be known, it seems there is too much historical significance in selecting teams.

Like Nolan Richardson used to say about the NCAA Tournament bracket, they go by the computers. But who put the information in it, and when was that last updated?

Yours truly is a proponent of an eight-team playoff in football and a 96-team basketball tournament, with the big change being that the regular-season champion makes the field instead of the winner of a conference tournament.