Layoff no problem for Gonzaga (4-0)

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoot a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In early December, Gonzaga paused all activities because of covid-19. The top-ranked Bulldogs had five games canceled due to the shutdown, and hadn't played a game since Dec. 2 before Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Iowa.

Despite the layoff, Gonzaga showed little rust in a 99-88 victory over the Hawkeyes. That seemed especially true for freshman Jalen Suggs, who scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs.

Suggs entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the three-point line after going just 2 for 6 from beyond the arc on Gonzaga's first three games. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

"This past week-and-a-half, I spent a lot of time in the gym by myself, just late at night spending time getting shots up under the gun," Suggs said. "Coming into this weekend, I really felt like my jump shot improved and I felt really comfortable with it. I was telling everybody that this was a shooter's gym. It feels really good in here and I just came out today really confident."

Drew Timme added 15 points, and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).

Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 100,

KANSAS STATE 69

MANHATTAN, Kan. – MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas State.

Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.

Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

NO. 7 VILLANOVA 88,

SAINT JOSEPH'S 68

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 25 points with a broken nose, Caleb Daniels had 19 points and No. 7 Villanova beat Saint Joseph's.

Robinson-Earl played with a protective mask after breaking his nose in Wednesday's win against Butler. The 6-9 forward helped the Wildcats (7-1) turn this one into a rout in the second half with 8-of-14 shooting overall, and he made seven of Villanova's 11 free throws, added seven rebounds and never seemed bothered by his injury.

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 85,

NO. 23 LOUISVILLE 48

MADISON, Wis. -- Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin over short-handed Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn't play.

Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin (6-1).

David Johnson had 12 points and Quinn Slazinski 11 for the Cardinals (4-1).

CENTRAL FLORIDA 86,

NO. 15 FLORIDA STATE 74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Brandon Mahan scored 26 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and freshman Isaiah Adams added 22 points as Central Florida knocked off No. 15 Florida State, ending the Seminoles' 27-game home winning streak.

Mahan shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the line as UCF (2-1) won for the first time in 12 games against the Seminoles.

Darin Green Jr. scored 20 points for the Knights.

M.J. Walker scored 22 points, two shy of a career high as the Seminoles (4-1) saw their streak of 41 consecutive home non-conference wins snapped.

NO. 20 OHIO STATE 77,

UCLA 70

CLEVELAND -- Duane Washington hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping Ohio State hold off UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic.

Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes (6-1).

UCLA (5-2) ended a five-game winning streak.

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 75,

KENTUCKY 63

CLEVELAND -- Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, rallying North Carolina over Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and 6 assists for the Tar Heels (5-2), who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.

Kentucky's Davion Mintz scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

WOMEN

NO. 1 STANFORD 80,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 60

LOS ANGELES. -- Kiana Williams scored a season-high 27 points and No. 1 Stanford defeated Southern California for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Cardinal (6-0, 3-0) haven't lost in Los Angeles to the Trojans since 2008, and have won 11 in a row against them. Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 3 UCONN 106,

XAVIER 59

STORRS, Conn. -- Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 24 points to lead No. 3 UConn over Xavier.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (4-0, 3-0 Big East)

Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1).

Williams scored eight points during an 18-0 run in the first quarter and the Huskies led 38-7 after 10 minutes. She had 17 of her points in the first half.

NO. 7 BAYLOR 117,

McNEESE STATE 24

WACO, Texas -- DiDi Richards made all six shots while scoring a season-high 14 points as the Baylor women rolled to another easy nonconference win.

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo also scored 14 points as the Bears (7-1) won their nation-leading 61st consecutive home game for their third blowout victory in four days, and fourth in the past six.

Mychala Linzy scored five points for McNeese (0-7).

NO. 7 OREGON 73,

WASHINGTON 49

SEATTLE -- Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and 7 rebounds and Oregon (6-0, 4-0) extended the nation's longest winning streak with a rout of Washington (4-3, 1-3).

Oregon won its 25th consecutive game dating to last season.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 98,

WOFFORD 37

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Dre'una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and Kentucky held Wofford to 28% shooting.

The Wildcats (7-1) shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season.

No. 11 UCLA 71,

CALIFORNIA 37

LOS ANGELES -- Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and UCLA cruised to a win over winless California.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins (5-1, 3-1), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 101,

JAMES MADISON 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ashley Owusu scored 19 points as Maryland rolled to a win over James Madison (4-3).

Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 60,

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 52

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals and South Dakota State defeated its third ranked team this season, upending Missouri State (4-2).

WASHINGTON STATE 61,

NO. 21 OREGON STATE 55

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State (3-0, 2-0) beat No. 21 Oregon State (3-3, 1-3) to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville) and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3).

NO. 24 DEPAUL 72,

GEORGETOWN 54

CHICAGO -- Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals and DePaul beat Georgetown, which was playing its season opener.

DePaul (4-2) was coming off an 86-82 win over No. 9 Kentucky.

