No small Miracle

Charlie and Cappy Whiteside at their home watch party in Little Rock for the virtual Miracle Ball, benefting Arkansas Children's Hospital, Dec. 12, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

Supporters gathered at more than 100 houses Dec. 12 to enjoy a private concert by country music great Tanya Tucker and raise money for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

In it's 15th year, Miracle Ball for Children's Hospital was forced to go virtual this year but that didn't stop supporters from raising $885,000. Hosted by the Arkansas Children's Foundation and the Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary, the ball raised money that will benefit the children and families served at the David M. Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1220gala/]

The virtual event featured silent and live auctions, followed by a raffle drawing for the winner of a diamond ring donated by Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry and, of course, the exclusive concert by Tucker, a two-time Grammy winner.

-- Photos special to the

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Democrat-Gazette staff