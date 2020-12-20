Notable Arkansans — Answer

From Notable Arkansans
Who was this influential composer and musician, who claimed that Irving Berlin's "Alexander's Ragtime Band" was stolen from an early draft of his opera, "Treemonisha"?
Scott Joplin
